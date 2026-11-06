One Year and Five Months After Acquiring PreedLife, Woongjin Group’s Finances Are Put to the Test After Expanding Its Scale

Controversy over the financial burden facing Woongjin Group, which acquired PreedLife, the funeral-services industry leader, last year, has continued unabated.

This is amid the interest burden on more than 600 billion won in acquisition financing and recent rumors that the group is seeking outside investment. Some have raised concerns that, rather than becoming a new growth engine for the group, PreedLife could turn into a “poisoned chalice” that weighs on its management. Woongjin Group, however, has offered an optimistic outlook in response to these concerns, drawing attention to what it will do next.

◇ Woongjin Group Chairman Yoon Seok-geum gives a special lecture at Woongjin PreedLife’s “Vision Forum 2027,” held at Bottega Maggio in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on the 14th. Photo courtesy of Woongjin PreedLife

According to industry sources, Woongjin Group acquired a 99.77% stake in PreedLife from private equity firm VIG Partners and others for about 887.9 billion won in June last year.

Diversifying its business portfolio in response to the trends of low birth rates and an aging population is central to the strategy. The acquisition is described as a strategic investment to move beyond a business structure centered on education and publishing, led by Woongjin ThinkBig Co., Ltd., and establish funeral services and life care as new growth pillars. Woongjin said it aims to expand the group’s scale and create synergies with its existing businesses through the acquisition.

Image courtesy of Woongjin PreedLife

After joining Woongjin Group last year, the company relaunched under its current name as Woongjin PreedLife. As of November 2026, its total assets stood at 3.2822 trillion won, and its cumulative customer prepayments had exceeded 3 trillion won in April.

However, because a substantial portion of the funds raised for the acquisition consisted of debt, the resulting financial costs were identified as a risk. Woongjin’s acquisition funding comprised 200 billion won in its own equity contributions, a 100 billion won SPC loan, and about 680 billion won in acquisition financing, among other sources.

Woongjin’s interest burden rose sharply after its acquisition of PreedLife. According to its business report, Woongjin’s consolidated interest expenses reached 57.8 billion won in 2025, about 2.4 times the 24.3 billion won recorded the previous year. In the first half of 2026, interest expenses also climbed to 41.4 billion won, about 2.7 times the 15.4 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

Woongjin’s share price, which had soared for a time on expectations surrounding the PreedLife acquisition, later gave up much of its gains. It rose from the 800-won range in March 2025 to 4,765 won that August, but had fallen to 1,601 won as of the November 4 closing price.

As the financial burden came into focus, the possibility of bringing in outside investment for some of the group’s shares was recently raised. The group is also reportedly in the process of selling Rexfield CC.

Woongjin Group, however, has rejected market concerns and rumors that it is seeking outside investment. A group representative said on the 4th, “The claim that we are seeking to attract outside investment for a stake in PreedLife is completely untrue.” The group also says it will not sell Rexfield CC on terms that fail to secure a fair price. Regarding the burden of the acquisition financing, it said it had repaid about 60 billion won in principal this year and was reducing its debt according to plan. “The financial cost burden was heavy in the early stages of the acquisition, but as the principal declines, the interest burden will naturally ease as well,” a Woongjin Group representative said. The outstanding acquisition financing stood at about 630 billion won as of the end of June this year.

The prevailing view in and around the industry is that the key question is how quickly Woongjin Group can reduce its financial burden following this acquisition. The group went through rehabilitation proceedings after acquiring Far East Construction in 2007 and, when it reacquired Coway in 2019, had a precedent of pursuing a resale over concerns about financial stability.

Concerns have also been raised that the group’s performance may be overly dependent on PreedLife. Woongjin ThinkBig Co., Ltd. posted revenue of 797.4 billion won and an operating loss of 10.5 billion won on a consolidated basis in 2025, returning to the red. By contrast, PreedLife’s standalone revenue was about 27% of Woongjin’s consolidated revenue, but its operating profit of 106.2 billion won exceeded Woongjin’s consolidated operating profit of 78.1 billion won.

◇ Woongjin Group Vice Chairman Yoon Sae-bom. Photo courtesy of Woongjin Group

Woongjin views ThinkBig’s weak performance as stemming from temporary factors, such as policy changes surrounding the AI digital textbook business, rather than a structural loss of competitiveness. It expects to return to profitability this year through cost efficiencies and a normalization of its business. In the first half of 2026, Woongjin ThinkBig’s consolidated revenue was about 370.5 billion won, down 8% from the same period a year earlier, but it swung to an operating profit of about 400 million won. However, with revenue declining for three consecutive years since 2023 and the company returning to an operating loss in 2025, restoring the education business’s structural competitiveness remains a challenge, beyond the impact of temporary policy changes.

Another factor is that, as a result of the PreedLife acquisition, Woongjin exceeded the 5-trillion-won total-assets threshold and was designated as a business group subject to disclosure (a large business group) on May 1. The group’s larger scale means that disclosure requirements and market scrutiny of transactions among affiliates, corporate governance, and financial conditions will be further strengthened.

An industry source said, “After expanding its scale through the acquisition of PreedLife, Woongjin Group now also faces the task of demonstrating transparency and responsible management as a large business group.” The source added, “The management abilities of Vice Chairman Yoon Sae-bom, the second son of Chairman Yoon Seok-geum, who was promoted late last year following the success of the PreedLife acquisition, are now being put to a major test.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.