Man poisons water dispenser, side dishes and pillow to get back at ex-girlfriend

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese man who harbored a grudge against his ex-girlfriend, secretly broke into the home where she and her new husband lived, put rat poison in their drinking water and food, and even poured mercury under a pillow was sentenced to four years in prison for attempted murder.

According to Chinese media outlets including China.com, a court in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, Guizhou Province, sentenced a 40-year-old man surnamed Yue to four years in prison for attempted premeditated murder after he spread poison to retaliate against his former partner.

Yue had previously been in a relationship with a woman identified as A. But A broke up with him in early January this year and started a family with another man.

Yue held a grudge because he believed that A had also been seeing other men while they were together, and decided to retaliate against her.

One day in February, Yue took eight bottles of rat poison, gloves, a face covering and about 30 mercury thermometers, and headed for the home where A and her husband lived.

On the way, he broke the thermometers, collected the mercury and put it in a plastic container. He then secretly entered the house when no one was home.

He put rat poison in the water dispenser reservoir, a tea-storage container, a teapot and an electric kettle in the second-floor living room, as well as bottles of drinking water in the bedroom. He poured the mercury he had collected under the pillow in the master bedroom. After going downstairs to the first floor, he also spread rat poison on two plastic liquor containers and the side dishes.

At around 8 p.m. on the day of the crime, A and her husband returned home and noticed water on the second-floor living room floor. When they checked the home’s CCTV footage, they saw Yue enter the house and spread poison; the family immediately called the police.

After his family persuaded him to do so, Yue turned himself in two days later. He admitted to the crime during questioning and reportedly paid 20,000 yuan (about 4 million won) in compensation to the victim’s side.

However, prosecutors indicted Yue for premeditated murder. The court found that he had carried out the crime intending to take another person’s life using poison. It ruled, however, that the crime amounted to an attempt because it was not completed due to circumstances beyond his control, and sentenced him to four years in prison.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.