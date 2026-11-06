“From the clinic to the classroom...” Himchan Hospital expands K-medical and cultural exchanges in Uzbekistan

Participants in the “2nd Overseas Training Program for Outstanding Himchan Staff.”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Himchan Hospital is significantly expanding its cooperation in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, beyond sharing advanced K-medical technology to include education and culture. The hospital is moving beyond operating a local hospital to pursue health-care cooperation with Uzbekistan’s National Agency for Social Protection under the President and MOUs with specialized national schools, emerging as a comprehensive private-sector exchange platform connecting the two countries.

Himchan Hospital, operated by the Sangwon Medical Foundation, held its “2nd Overseas Training Program for Outstanding Himchan Staff” in Uzbekistan for four days beginning November 3. The program brings outstanding employees from each branch who have contributed to the hospital’s development to Bukhara Himchan Hospital to interact with local staff and provide training in Korea’s advanced medical system and expertise. It was held for the second time, following the 2024 program.

The training delegation in action

The delegation, including Sangwon Medical Foundation Chair Park Hye-young, toured the main facilities and clinical areas of Bukhara Himchan Hospital and provided tailored, hands-on training for local staff in departments including nursing, physical therapy and administration. Employees in the same fields from the two countries also shared their working methods and on-site experiences, taking time to learn about each other’s work environments and workplace cultures.

Urunova Jebiniso, head nurse of the surgical department at Bukhara Himchan Hospital, said, “The advice on Korean nurses’ systematic management of nursing work and efficient division of duties was a great help.” She added, “I was also able to look at how to communicate with staff—a subject I’d often wondered about—and the role of managers from a new perspective. It also brought me closer to my Korean colleagues.”

On the 4th, officials from Uzbekistan’s National Agency for Social Protection under the President, including Niyazov Mirzobek Atabekovich, director of the Department of Disability Functional Assessment, visited Bukhara Himchan Hospital and showed keen interest in its Korean-style physical therapy and rehabilitation system. Korean-style physical therapy and rehabilitation is regarded as a medical service with high patient satisfaction in Central Asia and the Middle East, among other regions. In Uzbekistan, where even the concept of physical therapy and rehabilitation was scarcely known, the service attracted considerable attention from the hospital’s early days. Park Seung-jun, director of the Himchan Joint and Spine Center at Sharjah University Hospital in the United Arab Emirates, and Jamshid, director of Bukhara Himchan Hospital, introduced the hospital’s operations and achievements, including how firmly it has established itself locally, with patients flocking there for physical therapy.

That same day, Bukhara Himchan Hospital signed an MOU with Bukhara City Specialized State General Education School No. 42, agreeing to pursue cooperation on health promotion and cultural exchange for the school and local community. The signing ceremony was attended by Sangwon Medical Foundation Chair Park Hye-young, Himchan Hospital President and Chief Director Lee Soo-chan, and Halima, principal of School No. 42, among others.

The agreement was designed to promote the health of students and school staff, help prevent disease, and foster cultural exchange between Korea and Uzbekistan. Its main provisions include joint educational activities on disease prevention and health management; joint activities to promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries; and collaborative projects agreed upon by both parties in health care, cultural exchange and health promotion.

School No. 42, a leading school in Korean-language education, is a local educational institution that has actively engaged with Korea through its Korean-language programs. It has also served as a bridge for cultural exchange between the two countries: students performed a fan dance at the 2024 celebration of the fifth anniversary of Bukhara Himchan Hospital’s opening. Earlier this year, Lee Jae-seop, head of the corporation that operates Bukhara Himchan Hospital, taught Korean classes to students and plans to continue them through volunteer teaching. The hospital plans to use the agreement to expand students’ opportunities to experience Korean medicine and culture and to lay the groundwork for sustained cooperation between the school and the hospital.

Meanwhile, Bukhara Himchan Hospital has steadily built trust in the local community through its cooperation with the region, including serving as a hub hospital when Chilgok Kyungpook National University Hospital conducted medical volunteer work in medically underserved areas of Uzbekistan in 2023.

Chair Park Hye-young emphasized, “Bukhara Himchan Hospital has gone beyond sharing Korea’s outstanding medical technology and has served as a platform and hub connecting Korea and Uzbekistan in a range of fields.” She added, “We will continue our exchanges and cooperation so that, through the hospital, medical professionals and staff, schools and local communities in both countries can become more closely connected and share in health and culture.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

From left: Himchan Hospital President and Chief Director Lee Soo-chan, Halima, principal of School No. 42, and Sangwon Medical Foundation Chair Park Hye-young, at the MOU signing ceremony with Bukhara City Specialized

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.