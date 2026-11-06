Who won the 1 trillion won lottery?...“Please check your numbers”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With no one coming forward to claim a lottery prize worth more than 1 trillion won in the United States, the lottery operator urged consumers to check their numbers.

According to the New York Post and other U.S. media outlets, a Powerball ticket worth $847 million (about 1.15 trillion won) was sold in New Jersey.

The ticket was reportedly purchased from a vending machine at a grocery store on the morning of the 4th, the day before the drawing (all times local).

The winning numbers were white balls 15, 34, 41, 53 and 56, and the red Powerball 21. It was the only ticket in the drawing to match all six numbers.

The prize is the ninth-largest in Powerball history and the second-largest in New Jersey lottery history.

At a press conference on the 5th at the store that sold the winning ticket, the New Jersey Lottery Commission urged buyers to check their tickets again, saying, “We have not yet identified the winner.”

The winner can claim the prize in one of two ways. If they choose to receive it as an annuity in 30 installments over 29 years, they can collect a total of $847 million. The lump-sum option is $363.1 million before taxes (about 490 billion won). The actual payout will vary depending on taxes and other factors.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $30,000 bonus from lottery officials. The store plans to donate the entire amount to a campaign supporting residents in vulnerable circumstances.

According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, the winner must claim the prize within one year of the drawing. The deadline to claim this prize is November 4, 2027. Winners of prizes of $600 or more must visit lottery headquarters to verify their identity, but their identities may be kept from the public.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.