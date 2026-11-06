Norovirus gastroenteritis spreads among infants and young children in winter: What about breastfeeding and hydration?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the weather turns colder, special caution is warranted against norovirus gastroenteritis, which commonly affects infants and young children. Norovirus is a leading cause of acute gastrointestinal infection in winter and circulates from November through the following spring. It spreads particularly quickly among young children in group settings such as daycare centers and kindergartens. Unlike adults, infants and young children are prone to developing sudden vomiting as an initial symptom and face a greater risk of dehydration, making prompt early care and good hygiene essential.

According to past surveillance data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, sentinel surveillance at 210 hospital-level medical institutions nationwide found that norovirus infections began to increase in the first week of November 2025, and the weekly number of cases reached 617 in the third week of January 2026. Notably, infants and young children aged 0 to 6 accounted for 51.1% of all cases at the time, underscoring the importance of preventing infections and maintaining good hygiene among young children in winter.

Norovirus causes symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain after an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours. Diarrhea is often more prominent in adults, while sudden, repeated vomiting can be a main symptom in children. Therefore, even if there is no diarrhea, norovirus gastroenteritis should be considered if a child suddenly vomits several times.

It is not advisable to automatically withhold food from a child who is vomiting. If the child is breastfed, continue breastfeeding; if the vomiting is severe, offering small amounts of oral rehydration solution frequently can help. Once the vomiting subsides and the child is able to eat, it is best to offer small portions of the foods they usually eat.

The main concern with norovirus gastroenteritis is dehydration. Infants and young children can lose body fluids rapidly through repeated vomiting and diarrhea, and may become dehydrated more easily than adults. If a child keeps vomiting even when given small amounts of water or rehydration solution, or has noticeably less urine and seems less energetic than usual, dehydration may be developing. In such cases, seek medical care promptly.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can cause infection from even a small amount of the virus. It spreads not only through contaminated food or water, but also through an infected person’s vomit or stool and through hands or toys contaminated with the virus. In particular, if a child’s surroundings become contaminated when they vomit, the virus can remain on surfaces for a long time and spread to family members or other children at daycare.

To prevent infection, it is important to wash hands thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 30 seconds rather than relying solely on alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Food should be cooked thoroughly, and areas where a child has vomited or had diarrhea should be cleaned and disinfected with a product effective against norovirus. Because the virus may continue to be shed for a period after symptoms improve, children should stay home from daycare for at least 48 hours after vomiting and diarrhea have completely stopped.

Baek Jeong-hyeon, a pediatrician at Woori Children’s Hospital, said, “It is important to know how many times a child has vomited, but it is even more important to check whether the child can take in and keep down even small amounts of fluid, whether their urine output has decreased, and whether they seem less energetic than usual.” The specialist urged, “Dehydration can progress quickly, especially in very young children. If repeated vomiting makes it difficult for a child to take in fluids, or if their urine output decreases and they become very lethargic, seek care from a pediatrician without delay.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Baek Jeong-hyeon, pediatrician

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.