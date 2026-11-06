“Fourth-generation ceramic for hip replacements has 30% fewer dislocations than third-generation ceramic”... reoperation risk is 26% lower

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A comparison of the ceramic bearing surfaces widely used in total hip replacement surgery, divided into third- and fourth-generation ceramics, found differences in clinical outcomes. A research team led by Professors Young-gyun Lee and Jeong-wi Park of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, together with Professors Ju-hee Jo and Danbee Kang of Samsung Medical Center, compared more than 75,000 hip replacement procedures and found that fourth-generation ceramic was associated with lower risks of postoperative dislocation and long-term reoperation than third-generation ceramic.

Total hip replacement is a procedure in which a damaged hip joint—due to conditions such as osteonecrosis of the femoral head or degenerative hip osteoarthritis—is replaced with an artificial joint. In this surgery, choosing durable artificial-joint materials is just as important as using precise surgical techniques. Wear can occur on the bearing surfaces, where the components meet as the joint moves. The resulting tiny particles can damage surrounding bone and loosen the artificial joint, potentially leading to another operation.

Ceramics, first introduced in the 1970s, have advanced through successive generations as materials and manufacturing technologies have improved. Third-generation ceramics have shown excellent results in long-term follow-up studies, but the rare occurrence of ceramic fracture remained an issue to be addressed.

Fourth-generation ceramics, designed to further reduce the risk of fracture, were developed to address this issue. However, improvements in material performance do not necessarily lead to better surgical outcomes in practice. Even if the material itself performs better, it must be compatible with the artificial joint’s design and the surgical method to produce good results. A large-scale, direct comparison was therefore needed to determine whether fourth-generation ceramics are safer and last longer than third-generation ceramics in clinical practice.

The research team used data from the National Health Insurance Service to conduct a comparative study of 75,475 total hip replacement procedures performed from 2003 to 2019 using third-generation ceramic (31,923 procedures, 42.3%) or fourth-generation ceramic (43,552 procedures, 57.7%). After adjusting for differences in age, sex, hospital type, reason for surgery and comorbidities, the researchers compared the two generations for ▲risk of postoperative dislocation and ▲risk of periprosthetic infection or fracture. They also assessed ▲the risks of revision of the acetabular and femoral components and of reoperation overall.

The analysis found a difference in the risk of postoperative dislocation. The risk of dislocation within 30 days of surgery was 1.43 times as high with third-generation ceramic as with fourth-generation ceramic, and the difference persisted through the first year after surgery. By contrast, there were no significant differences between the two generations in the risks of periprosthetic infection or fracture.

Differences were also found in long-term reoperation risk. Compared with fourth-generation ceramic, third-generation ceramic was associated with a risk of revision of the acetabular component 1.43 times as high and a risk of reoperation overall 1.36 times as high. The 10-year survival rate without reoperation was 96.5% for fourth-generation ceramic, higher than the 94.9% for third-generation ceramic.

Unlike previous studies, which examined the safety of fourth-generation ceramics primarily in patients of specific ages or with particular conditions, this study directly compared the clinical outcomes of third- and fourth-generation ceramics using large-scale, nationwide data.

Professor Jeong-wi Park said, “As the use of fourth-generation ceramics in total hip replacement surgery continues to increase, it is significant that they were associated with lower risks of dislocation and reoperation than third-generation ceramics.” He added, “However, fourth-generation ceramics were introduced in 2003, while third-generation ceramics have been used since 1994, so follow-up periods for individual patients are shorter with the fourth generation. We will continue to monitor long-term clinical outcomes.”

Professor Young-gyun Lee said, “Because hip replacements are used over the long term, it is important to choose a bearing surface while considering both the risk of reoperation and long-term prognosis.” He added, “We will continue our research to establish criteria for selecting bearing surfaces that patients can use safely for longer.”

The hip team in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital has published more than 420 papers in domestic and international journals based on a wide range of research into hip conditions, including osteonecrosis of the femoral head and degenerative arthritis, as well as total hip replacement and hip fracture surgery. The team has performed more than 5,000 related procedures. The findings were recently published in the international journal Scientific Reports.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Young-gyun Lee (left) and Professor Jeong-wi Park

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.