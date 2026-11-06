“It came to blows while vying for the perfect photo spot...” Line-cutting sparks a brawl

Photo: Douyin

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A dispute among tourists over a place to take photos at a popular tourist attraction in China escalated into violence, leaving three people injured.

According to Chinese media including Jimu News, a major disturbance broke out near the Wucai Pool viewing platform in Jiuzhaigou Scenic Area, Sichuan Province, on the 2nd.

Footage posted online shows a man in his 60s throwing several punches toward the face of a man in his 20s. In another video, blood can be seen on the face of a woman in her 20s who was with the younger man, while nearby tourists help them.

The assault began with a dispute over securing a good spot for photos. Some witnesses claimed that an elderly man tried to cut in line and that an argument broke out between him and the young man and woman who objected. There were also claims that the younger man pushed the elderly man first.

Three people—the group of a man and woman in their 20s and a man in his 60s—were injured in the scuffle and were reportedly treated at a hospital before returning home.

Police who responded to the report questioned those involved and later held a mediation session. In the end, both sides acknowledged their own wrongdoing, apologized to each other and reconciled.

Local internet users have been reacting with comments such as, “Cutting in line is a crime,” “Good manners have nothing to do with age,” and “Wasn’t the side that provoked the violence in the first place more at fault?”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.