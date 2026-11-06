HNIX redefines CI as ‘Hyundai Nexus’ on its 18th anniversary...

HNIX (pronounced H-N-I-X; CEO Cha Dong-won), a company specializing in total IT services, marked its 18th anniversary by announcing ‘Hyundai Nexus’ as the new meaning of its CI (Corporate Identity) and declaring its ambition to become a hub connecting digital value.

The newly introduced ‘Hyundai Nexus’ expresses the company’s commitment to creating new digital value by organically connecting customers, technology, business and partners, grounded in the Hyundai founding family’s spirit of challenge, trust and shared growth. In particular, ‘Nexus’ means a central point of connection and a key hub, symbolizing HNIX’s role and future direction in precisely linking diverse industries with advanced digital technologies.

The redefinition of the CI was undertaken to communicate the company’s business areas and growth direction more clearly to the market and customers amid a rapidly changing IT environment. With this announcement, HNIX plans to more closely integrate the expertise of all its divisions, including integrated maintenance (ITO), system development and operations, solutions, information security, consulting, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, 3D, and safety and health. This will enable the company to provide technologies and services tailored to the needs of each industry and strengthen its ability to comprehensively address the complex business challenges customers face.

HNIX has recently been achieving a series of tangible technological and organizational results. Last September, it successfully spun off its information security business division and officially launched the specialized security company HNSLAB (pronounced H-N-S Lab). It is also accelerating the growth of new convergent businesses focused on AI and security, including through the launch of its proprietary AI development standards framework, ‘IX-MATE.’

HNIX CEO Cha Dong-won said, “‘Hyundai Nexus’ embodies HNIX’s firm vision of carrying on the spirit of the Hyundai founding family while closely connecting technology, business and customers to create new value.” He added, “Drawing on the know-how of more than 300 specialists, we will strongly support our customers’ business success as a digital partner that brings together diverse business capabilities, and continue to drive innovation.”

HNIX is a total IT services company that draws on the technical expertise and know-how of more than 300 specialists to provide a comprehensive range of IT services—including integrated maintenance (ITO), system development and operations, IT·DX·AX consulting, information security, SI and AI solutions—to leading companies in Korea, including those in the pan-Hyundai Group. Building on its extensive experience across industries such as manufacturing, shipbuilding, automotive, construction and steel, the company has recently been expanding into emerging convergent businesses, including AI·RPA automation, the Internet of Things (IoT) and 3D-based educational technology. Reporter Sanghee Jeon, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.