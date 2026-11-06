ORGA Whole Foods Launches “Low-Temperature-Roasted High-Protein & High-Fiber Single-Serve Nut Mix”

ORGA Whole Foods (hereafter, ORGA) announced on the 6th that it had launched “ORGA Low-Temperature-Roasted High-Protein & High-Fiber Single-Serve Nut Mix,” made by adding plant-based protein and dietary fiber to nuts.

The “Low-Temperature-Roasted High-Protein & High-Fiber Single-Serve Nut Mix” combines nuts such as walnuts, almonds, cashews and pecans with Seoritae, black medicinal soybeans and Job’s tears, for a total of seven ingredients. It is designed to provide high protein and dietary fiber from the ingredients alone, and each 20-gram pack contains 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of dietary fiber.

The new product uses a low-temperature roasting method that reduces excessive heat treatment in consideration of the ingredients’ nutritional content. The brand says this brings out the naturally rich, toasty flavors of the nuts, Seoritae and black medicinal soybeans, allowing consumers to enjoy a variety of flavors and textures in one pack.

The product comes in individually wrapped 20-gram packs, making it easy to carry and store. It can be enjoyed without any preparation on a busy morning or when hunger strikes in the afternoon, making it an ideal healthy snack for everyday situations, including at work or school.

Kim Ji-su, Product Manager (PM) on ORGA Whole Foods’ Product Development Team, said, “In line with consumer trends that take nutritional content into consideration, we’re introducing a nutritious snack that provides high protein and dietary fiber from the seven ingredients alone.” Kim added, “We will continue to expand our lineup of premium healthy snacks made with carefully selected ingredients and differentiated nutritional design, so they can be enjoyed conveniently even amid busy daily routines.” Reporter Sanghee Jeon, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.