“Stop playing games”: Father smashes phone, is killed by daughter in her 20s

File photo credit: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The revelation that a daughter in her 20s in India killed her father over mobile phone gaming has caused shock.

According to local media outlets, including The Indian Express, 55-year-old Ramesh Chauhan, who lived in the Kosad area of Surat, India, returned home from work on the 1st (local time) and was told by his wife that his daughter, Kajal, 22, spent all day playing games on her phone and did not help with household chores.

Angry, Ramesh told his daughter to put down her phone and help with the housework. When Kajal did not listen, he snatched the phone and slammed it onto the floor, breaking it.

Investigators say the enraged daughter picked up a pressure cooker lid from the kitchen and struck her father on the head before stabbing him with a weapon.

After hearing her husband scream, his wife ran to the kitchen and found Ramesh lying on the floor, bleeding from wounds to his head and abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Police who responded to the report immediately arrested Kajal.

The police investigation also revealed that Ramesh was Kajal’s stepfather, not her biological father. Kajal’s biological father died several years ago, and her mother later moved to Surat and remarried Ramesh, according to reports.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the crime and events before and after it.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.