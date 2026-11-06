“Slapped them and even launched flying kicks...” Man caught after unprovoked attacks on seven women in 15 minutes

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 30s has shocked people after carrying out indiscriminate attacks on seven women, including high school and college students, as they walked through central Tokyo, Japan, over about 15 minutes.

Investigators found that the victims had been attacked in ways including being punched in the abdomen or kicked from behind with a flying kick.

According to TBS News and other Japanese media, Tokyo police arrested a 39-year-old man identified as A on the 6th on suspicion of assault and other offenses.

According to the investigation, A is suspected of slapping the left cheek of a college student in her 20s with his palm at around 9 p.m. on the 17th of last month as she walked along a street in Tokyo.

He then assaulted six other women, including high school and college students, one after another over about 15 minutes, encountering or brushing past them on the street.

He reportedly carried out indiscriminate attacks, punching the women in the abdomen or suddenly jumping up and kicking them.

A, who carried out the assaults, fled by train, but police recently tracked him down and successfully arrested him.

All the victims were found to have sustained minor injuries, and police are investigating the exact circumstances and motive behind the attacks.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.