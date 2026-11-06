“Even university hospitals and neighborhood clinics have been breached”... KMA says the state must take responsibility after a string of knife attacks

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] After a psychiatry professor was stabbed at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul, another incident occurred at a clinic in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, where a patient threatened a doctor and a nurse by wielding a knife. With knife attacks targeting medical staff at a university hospital and a local clinic occurring within two days of each other, calls are growing for stronger safety measures at medical facilities.

According to medical sources and police on the 6th, at around 4:35 p.m. on the 4th, a woman in her 50s, identified as A, wielded a knife and injured Professor B in a psychiatry consultation room on the fifth floor of the main building of Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul. Investigators believe that, while another patient was being called into the consultation room, A followed that patient inside, took out a knife she had prepared in advance, and attacked the professor.

Professor B suffered cuts about 5 cm long to the face, hands and other areas, and was taken to the emergency room for treatment. The injuries were confirmed not to be life-threatening. Hospital staff restrained A immediately after the attack, and police, who responded to a report, arrested her at the scene at around 4:42 p.m.

Before the shock of the incident at Severance Hospital had even subsided, another incident occurred on the 5th at a clinic in Seorak-myeon, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province, where a man in his 60s, identified as C, threatened a doctor and a nurse by wielding a knife.

According to police, C claimed that his symptoms had worsened after receiving treatment at the clinic and demanded pain medication. He is suspected of swearing at medical staff and wielding a knife. He also reportedly threatened police officers who responded to the call while holding the knife.

The Korean Medical Association (KMA) expressed deep concern over the knife threat in Gapyeong, following the incident at Severance Hospital.

In a statement on the 6th, the KMA said that the incidents at a university hospital and a local clinic within two days of each other exposed the state of safety at medical facilities, and called on the government to take immediate action.

The KMA pointed out that neighborhood clinics, staffed by only a small number of medical workers, are bound to be even more vulnerable when even a university hospital equipped with security personnel and emergency alarm systems failed to prevent a knife attack. Unlike large hospitals, many smaller medical institutions have difficulty employing dedicated security staff or installing access-control systems, leaving medical workers at greater risk of being exposed to sudden violence.

The KMA also stressed that if dissatisfaction with treatment outcomes repeatedly leads to violence, medical workers will have no choice but to provide care while fearing for their lives.

The KMA warned that the consequences could extend beyond harm to individual medical workers, leading to suspended care and staff departures, and even infringing on other patients’ right to receive treatment. It said that with staffing shortages in essential and regional healthcare worsening, the healthcare gap could widen further if the safety of medical workers is not guaranteed.

The KMA stressed that measures to protect medical workers must not be limited to punishment after an incident. It called for stronger security facilities and emergency response systems to prevent violence at medical facilities, and for effective safety measures covering not only university hospitals but also smaller clinics.

The KMA said that guaranteeing a safe environment for medical care is the state’s duty to protect the public’s right to life, and urged the government to immediately put in place fundamental measures to protect the clinical setting.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.