Pangse, a company specializing in cell-cultured foods, showcases its industrialization capabilities to the Dutch government and research institutions

Pangse, a company specializing in cell-cultured foods, has set out to expand global technology partnerships by presenting its proprietary cell-culturing technology and industrialization capabilities to officials from the Dutch government and leading research institutions.

Pangse said that about 25 people, including a Dutch Innovation Mission delegation and officials from the Embassy of the Netherlands in Korea and the Dutch government, visited its pilot production research center in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on the 27th of last month.

The visit was part of the “Korea Innovation Mission on Alternative and Future Proteins,” organized by the Netherlands’ Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature (LVVN) and Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). Through the program, held from the 26th to the 30th of last October, the Netherlands explored technologies related to alternative proteins in Korea and potential areas for cooperation between the two countries, including joint research and development (R&D), technology demonstrations and public-private partnerships.

The delegation included representatives from Wageningen University, a world-renowned agricultural and food research institution; Delft University of Technology, which has research expertise in bioprocessing; and the Netherlands’ cellular agriculture network, CAN, as well as companies in precision fermentation and alternative proteins. The visit provided an opportunity to explore potential collaboration with Korean companies in technology fields poised to shape the future food industry, including cultivated meat, precision fermentation and plant-based proteins.

Along with an introduction to the company, Pangse explained cell lines, cell culture media and bioreactor technology—the key components of cell-cultured food production—and showcased major equipment and process infrastructure at its pilot production research center.

Founded in 2015, Pangse is a biotechnology company that has developed cell-culturing technologies, including 3D bioprinting and organoids. In recent years, drawing on its accumulated expertise and capabilities in bioprocess development, it has focused on cell-cultured foods, producing food ingredients by cultivating animal cells.

In particular, Pangse has developed in-house the core technologies required for production, from cell lines and culture media to bioreactors, and integrated them into a single production platform. Using Hanwoo-derived cell lines, cost-effective culture media made with food ingredients, and its proprietary biomimetic perfusion-culturing technology, the company is working to boost productivity and reduce manufacturing costs.

The pilot production research center unveiled during the visit is a facility dedicated to developing production processes and scaling up cell-cultured foods for commercialization. Pangse has established a pilot production system using its own industrial bioreactor and completed operational validation, and is now preparing to introduce larger bioreactors. In effect, it is laying the groundwork for scaling laboratory-level technology up to actual food production processes. Pangse is also responding to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s regulatory review for entry into the domestic market and plans to pursue the construction of commercial-scale mass-production facilities in the future.

Pangse CEO Lee Seong-jun said, “The Netherlands has world-class research capabilities and an innovative ecosystem in cellular agriculture and future foods. It is meaningful that this visit gave us the opportunity to introduce not only Pangse’s cell-culturing technology but also our practical industrialization capabilities to officials from the Dutch government, leading research institutions and companies.” He added, “Technical cooperation across diverse fields, including cell biology, cultivation materials, process engineering and food manufacturing, is important to the industrialization of cell-cultured foods. We hope this exchange will lead to practical cooperation that connects the two countries’ technological expertise and industrialization capabilities.”

Reporter Nam Jeong-seok bluesky@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.