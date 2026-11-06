“The Devotion of Patriots, Carried Forward in Their Descendants’ Dreams...” Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine Provides Scholarships to Descendants of Independence Patriots

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine has begun providing scholarship support to honor the dedication of patriots who fought for Korea’s independence and help their descendants focus on preparing for the future without financial worries.

Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine said on the 6th that it held a scholarship certificate presentation ceremony for descendants of independence patriots on the 5th at the Korean Liberation Association Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Forty people attended, including representatives of the hospital and the Korean Liberation Association, scholarship recipients, and parents.

The scholarship program was established to provide descendants of independence patriots with a stable environment for their studies and help them grow into future talents. Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine awarded a total of 20 million won to 10 university students selected based on their academic performance and household circumstances, giving each recipient 2 million won.

The ceremony took on added significance with the selection of a descendant of Kim Seong-geun, who devoted himself to the struggle against Japanese rule as a member of the Korean Provisional Assembly and leader of the National Salvation Adventure Group. In 1919, Kim organized the group in Shanghai and worked for Korea’s independence, including by gathering information on conditions in Korea and reporting it to the Provisional Government.

The scholarship recipient, a descendant of Kim Seong-geun, dreams of becoming an expert in sports rehabilitation and currently leads physical activities for young children and children with developmental disabilities. The recipient hopes to pass on to the children the cooperation and sense of responsibility learned through sports, grow into a professional who helps people in need recover, and carry on an ancestor’s spirit of community.

Another descendant of an independence patriot has pursued a dream of becoming a researcher despite financial difficulties. A scholarship recipient descended from Lee Yi-gyeong, who took part in independence demonstrations in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, pays living expenses through tutoring while studying chemistry and preparing for research. Having participated in research on hydrogen-storage materials and fuel-cell catalysts, he aims to help address environmental and energy challenges through research on next-generation batteries.

Another scholarship recipient, a descendant of Lee Jun-myeong, who took part in independence demonstrations in Osu-ri, Imsil, Jeonbuk State, is studying food and nutrition. The student plans to use the scholarship to prepare for a dietitian’s license and a hygienist certification, with the goal of becoming an expert in developing healthy foods.

Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine’s active support for the bereaved families and descendants of independence patriots reflects the wishes of the late Shin Gwang-ryeol, an independence patriot and father of the hospital’s founder, Dr. Shin Jun-sik. Shin Gwang-ryeol led an anti-Japanese movement and was imprisoned at Seodaemun Prison, where he endured harsh conditions. After his release, he continued to secretly treat independence activists and worked for Korea’s independence and the advancement of traditional Korean medicine. The spirit of compassionate care that Shin emphasized—a desire to feel a patient’s pain as one would a family member’s and help wholeheartedly and with all one’s might—became a founding principle of the hospital.

“I could feel the spirit of ancestors who devoted themselves to their community in the scholarship recipients’ promise to share what they have learned with their neighbors,” said Shin Min-sik, director of Jamsil Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine. “We will continue to be a strong pillar of support so descendants of independence patriots can ease their financial burdens and realize their potential.”

In February, Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean Liberation Association for a scholarship and medical support program for descendants of independence patriots, launching its support for them. Under the agreement, the hospital also provided scholarships to descendants in June. It has continued its social contribution work in support of veterans, including a content competition focused on women independence activists and unsung heroes of the independence movement, as well as a living-expenses support program for veterans’ families. In recognition of its contributions, the hospital recently received the 25th Veterans Culture Award, presented by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Shin Min-sik, director of Jamsil Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine (left), and Lee Jong-chan, president of the Korean Liberation Association (right), pose for a commemorative photo after presenting a scholarship

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.