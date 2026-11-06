“It’s dangerous if your body temperature falls below 35°C”...Older adults and children more vulnerable to hypothermia

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] During winter, when temperatures drop sharply, hypothermia can become a life-threatening medical emergency. Older adults and children, whose ability to regulate body temperature is reduced, as well as outdoor workers who spend long hours in cold conditions, need to take particular care. Hypothermia is a condition in which core body temperature falls below 35°C. It initially causes shivering, but if body temperature drops further, consciousness, breathing and heart function can also deteriorate.

Hypothermia does not occur easily in healthy adults under ordinary conditions. When body temperature falls, the body responds to maintain it by making the muscles shiver to generate heat and prompting behaviors to avoid the cold.

However, prolonged exposure to cold makes it difficult to maintain body temperature through these physiological regulatory functions alone. Hypothermia is diagnosed when core body temperature falls below 35°C. If body temperature falls to 32°C or lower, a person may become confused, experience drops in breathing, pulse or blood pressure, or develop an arrhythmia. In severe cases, it can lead to cardiac arrest and death.

◇Older adults, children and outdoor workers need particular care

The risk of hypothermia varies from person to person, even when exposed to the same cold. Older adults experience declines in both their ability to generate heat and their ability to sense the cold. Chronic illnesses and medications can also make it harder to regulate body temperature. Particular care is needed because older people and patients with underlying conditions can develop serious complications, such as impaired heart function, even at relatively higher body temperatures.

Children lose body heat quickly because they have a large surface area relative to their body size. They may also have difficulty dressing themselves appropriately or deciding how to avoid the cold, which puts them at risk.

Workers who spend long hours outdoors in cold weather, including those in construction, delivery and sanitation, are also vulnerable to hypothermia. Prolonged exposure to the cold, and clothes getting wet from sweat or rain, can cause body temperature to drop even faster. Measures are therefore needed not only to help individuals keep warm but also to improve working conditions, including providing sufficient rest breaks and warm shelters.

◇Keeping warm is essential...Call 119 if symptoms are suspected

The most important way to prevent hypothermia in winter is to maintain body temperature. When outdoors, wear several layers, including an undershirt and an outer coat, and protect your head and hands with items such as a hat and gloves. If your clothes get wet from sweat or rain, it is best to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Alcohol consumption also requires caution. Drinking can impair the body’s ability to regulate temperature and make people feel less cold, increasing the risk of hypothermia. Avoid staying outdoors in the cold for a long time after drinking.

If you see someone nearby shivering severely, speaking indistinctly or responding sluggishly, suspect hypothermia. First move them to a warm place, remove their wet clothes and wrap them in a blanket or something similar to reduce heat loss. If severe hypothermia is suspected—for example, if they are confused or have abnormalities in breathing or pulse—call 119 immediately. Do not try to raise their body temperature yourself by rubbing them vigorously or putting them in hot water. Follow the emergency responders’ instructions and have the person taken to a hospital for professional rewarming treatment.

Professor Lim Ji-yong of the Department of Emergency Medicine at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital emphasized that people should avoid prolonged exposure to the cold to prevent hypothermia in winter and take particular care to keep vulnerable groups, especially older adults and children, warm.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.