“Running recklessly in chilly weather? Poison for the heart”...Three rules for safe running

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] When temperatures plunge in the morning and evening, heading straight out for an outdoor run without warming up can put serious strain on the heart. In cold weather, blood vessels constrict to maintain body temperature and blood pressure rises. Add a sudden bout of high-intensity running, and the risk of cardiovascular conditions such as heart attack, arrhythmia and cardiac arrest can rise sharply. Runners with underlying conditions—as well as those who are overconfident about their usual health—should follow safety guidelines and heed their body’s warning signs. With advice from Professor No Seung-young of the Department of Cardiology at Korea University Guro Hospital, here is a look at how running in cold weather affects the heart and what to keep in mind for safe exercise.

◇ Why blood vessels constrict in the cold, increasing the strain on the heart

When exposed to cold, the body constricts blood vessels in the skin and extremities to maintain its temperature. This increases vascular resistance and raises blood pressure, putting more strain on the heart than usual. These changes can be more pronounced when temperatures drop sharply, potentially increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Running also raises the heart rate, increasing the heart’s need for oxygen and potentially adding to the strain.

These changes can be especially dangerous for people whose coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, are narrowed. If the heart does not receive enough blood during exercise, angina may develop or worsen, and in severe cases this can lead to a heart attack. People with cardiovascular conditions such as angina or a previous heart attack, as well as those with underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or dyslipidemia, should take particular care when running in cold weather.

◇ High-intensity running without preparation: even healthy people can’t let their guard down

Even people who are usually healthy may be at risk if they push themselves to run beyond their physical capacity. In particular, someone who has not been getting enough exercise may put excessive strain on the heart by suddenly attempting a long-distance run or high-intensity workout without adequate preparation. That is because, when they are not accustomed to exercise, their cardiopulmonary function may not be sufficiently adapted to high-intensity activity. Trying too hard to keep pace with others or focusing solely on improving a personal record can also lead to exercise beyond one’s capacity, so caution is needed.

Another point to keep in mind is that people may have heart conditions they are unaware of, even if they have no unusual symptoms in their daily lives. Some heart conditions progress without clear symptoms and are first discovered during strenuous exercise. So even if you feel confident about your health, adjust your exercise to your physical capacity rather than overexerting yourself to set a record or cover a distance. If you have taken a long break from exercise, it is best to start with light activity and gradually increase its duration and intensity.

◇ Warm up and watch for your body’s warning signs

A thorough warm-up before exercise is important for running safely in cold weather. Loosen up indoors by walking lightly for about 5–10 minutes or doing dynamic stretches, then start running slowly outdoors and gradually increase the intensity. Wear several layers of insulating clothing to maintain your body temperature. On days with strong winds or a sharp drop in the perceived temperature, it is best to switch to indoor exercise. After finishing, rather than stopping abruptly, walk lightly to help lower your heart rate gradually.

Do not ignore warning signs from your body during exercise. If you experience tightness or pressure in your chest, unusually severe shortness of breath, dizziness or cold sweats, stop exercising immediately. In particular, if symptoms suggestive of a heart attack occur, do not dismiss them as ordinary exercise fatigue; call 119 promptly. Professor No Seung-young emphasized, “In cold weather, blood vessel constriction and rising blood pressure increase the strain on the heart, so you should avoid overexertion,” adding, “Running can benefit cardiovascular health, but it can be dangerous if you don’t take your health and physical capacity into account. It is important to exercise safely with a thorough warm-up and gradual adjustments to intensity.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor No Seung-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.