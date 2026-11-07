“Thought it was appendicitis, but the ovary had twisted”... What is ovarian torsion?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Sudden, severe pain in one side of the lower abdomen, sometimes accompanied by vomiting, can easily bring appendicitis to mind first. But acute abdominal pain in women may be caused by gynecological conditions as well as digestive disorders. In particular, if the pain starts suddenly and is accompanied by nausea or vomiting, ovarian torsion—a condition in which the ovary twists and its blood supply is cut off—should be considered. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are important, as delays can damage ovarian tissue.

Ovarian torsion is a condition in which the ovary twists out of its normal position, cutting off its blood supply. If blood flow is inadequate, the ovary may swell and its tissue may be damaged; in severe cases, ovarian function may also be affected.

The main symptom is sudden pain in the lower abdomen. It is usually on one side, but the location and severity can vary from person to person. The pain may persist or worsen, or it may ease temporarily and then return. Similar symptoms can occur with other conditions, such as appendicitis or kidney stones, so it can be difficult to determine the cause based on the pattern of pain alone.

The risk of developing ovarian torsion is related to the size or condition of the ovaries. It occurs mainly in women of reproductive age, particularly those in their 20s and 30s. Ovarian cysts or masses can increase the size or weight of an ovary, raising the risk of torsion. It can also occur when the ovaries enlarge due to ovulation-induction medication during fertility treatment, or during pregnancy. Even women with no prior ovarian problems can develop it as ovarian volume increases around ovulation. Those with these conditions or risk factors should have their ovarian health checked and receive follow-up monitoring as advised by their medical team.

During an evaluation, clinicians ask when the pain began and where it is located, as well as about accompanying symptoms such as vomiting. They use ultrasound to assess the size and shape of the ovaries and their blood supply. However, even if ultrasound shows blood flowing to the ovary, ovarian torsion cannot be ruled out completely. Symptoms and test results therefore need to be considered together.

Treatment focuses on restoring blood flow to the ovary. If ovarian torsion is diagnosed or strongly suspected, surgery may be needed to untwist the ovary and restore its blood supply. During surgery, doctors assess the extent of ovarian damage and, when possible, aim to preserve the ovary.

Seo Eun-ju, department chief in obstetrics and gynecology at Seran General Hospital, said, “Ovarian torsion can have symptoms similar to those of other conditions, including appendicitis, so it is difficult to determine the cause based on abdominal pain alone.” She added, “If you experience sudden, severe abdominal pain, you should also consider the possibility of a gynecological condition and seek medical attention promptly.”

She continued, “If treatment for ovarian torsion is delayed, ovarian tissue can be damaged.” She added, “Whether surgery is needed and which approach to use are determined by considering the condition of the ovary, the degree of twisting, the patient’s symptoms, and other factors.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Department chief Seo Eun-ju during a consultation

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.