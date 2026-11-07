“I thought it was a herniated cervical disc—could it lead to paralysis of all four limbs?”... The “silent spinal disease” threatening middle-aged and older adults

File photo (source: Unsplash)

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] There is a spinal condition that can cause numbness in the hands and feet and a loss of muscle strength to come on suddenly one day, despite there having been no notable symptoms beforehand. In severe cases, it can even cause paralysis of all four limbs. It is called ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL). The condition occurs when a ligament supporting the spine at the back of the neck hardens abnormally like bone and compresses the spinal cord. Because symptoms are often subtle in the early stages, it is easy to mistake OPLL for a herniated cervical disc or normal aging. In particular, if the condition progresses and damages the spinal cord, recovery of nerve function may be limited, making early detection and appropriate treatment important.

OPLL is known to be relatively more common in East Asia than in Western countries. Its prevalence is reported at 0.1–1.7% in Europe and the Americas, compared with 0.8–3% in East Asia. Yoon Kang-jun, chief director of the Department of Neurosurgery at Gangnam Peter Hospital, explained, “The prevalence rises sharply as people enter older age, particularly after their 50s and 60s, so greater caution is needed in South Korea as its population continues to age rapidly.”

◇Can progress without symptoms, with risk of paralysis even after minor trauma ... Often mistaken for a herniated cervical disc

The spine has several ligaments that help maintain stability and mobility. One of these is the posterior longitudinal ligament, a strip of tissue that runs vertically along the back of the vertebral bodies and the front of the spinal canal. It supports the spine and prevents excessive movement of the neck. When this ligament abnormally hardens like bone through a process called ossification and thickens, the spinal canal narrows and the spinal cord is compressed. OPLL is the condition in which this leads to neurological impairment.

OPLL most often occurs in the cervical spine, in the neck, and can affect multiple spinal levels. In rare cases, it can also occur in the thoracic or lumbar spine. Spinal cord compression in the cervical spine can affect hand movements and the ability to walk, among other functions.

The problem is that symptoms may be virtually absent until the condition has progressed considerably, or may consist only of mild discomfort, such as neck stiffness or a feeling of pressure. Yoon said, “In the early stages, the symptoms resemble those of a herniated cervical disc, making it difficult for people to distinguish between the two conditions or accurately assess their own condition,” adding, “OPLL differs from a herniated cervical disc in that the ligament, which has turned bone-like, compresses the nerves.”

Among people with OPLL, those with severe spinal cord compression may be at risk of nerve damage from relatively minor impacts, such as a fall or collision, even if they have no obvious symptoms. A condition that had been progressing without warning signs can worsen rapidly after an injury. Cases of acute spinal cord injury and paralysis following minor trauma, including falls, have in fact been reported. Even without an injury, as the condition progresses and spinal cord compression worsens, it can lead to reduced sensation in the fingertips, difficulty walking, and problems with urination.

Because its symptoms resemble those of not only a herniated cervical disc but also cervical spondylosis, frozen shoulder and other shoulder joint conditions, OPLL is sometimes mistaken for another disorder. Some people visit a hospital believing they have a herniated cervical disc and are diagnosed with OPLL instead. The risk of developing the condition is known to be relatively higher among men and middle-aged adults in their 40s and 50s or older.

◇CT and MRI can assess the degree of nerve compression ... Surgery may be considered depending on the condition

Accurate diagnosis of OPLL requires imaging tests, including X-rays, CT scans and MRI, to assess the condition. These tests are used to examine the extent and shape of the ossified ligament and the degree of spinal cord compression. The treatment approach is determined after an overall assessment of the extent of neurological damage and the patient’s general condition.

Treatment depends on how far the condition has progressed and the neurological symptoms. If symptoms are mild or nerve compression is not severe, conservative treatments such as medication and physical therapy may be considered. However, surgery may be necessary if the condition has progressed, spinal cord compression is severe, or neurological symptoms have developed. This is because it is difficult to return the ossified ligament itself to its original state with medication or physical therapy.

Yoon explained, “By the time neurological symptoms caused by OPLL appear, the condition may have progressed to the point that the spinal canal has narrowed by 65% or more,” adding, “Since it is difficult to restore a ligament that has already ossified to its original state, appropriate surgical treatment is recommended based on the condition.”

Surgical procedures are broadly divided into anterior and posterior approaches. An anterior approach involves operating from the front of the neck to remove the ossified ligament or directly relieve pressure on the spinal cord. While it can relieve nerve compression by removing enough of the ossified area, the risk of injury to the spinal cord or surrounding tissue during surgery must also be considered. If the ossification is extensive or an anterior operation carries a high risk of nerve damage, indirect decompression through a posterior approach—such as a laminectomy or laminoplasty—may be performed.

If OPLL is suspected or has been diagnosed, it is best to avoid excessive neck rotation or bending the neck sharply from side to side. Care should also be taken with positions that place strain on the neck, such as reading while lying face down or watching TV while lying down, as well as habits such as using a high pillow. Metabolic conditions such as diabetes and obesity are also known to be associated with the condition, so maintaining an appropriate weight and healthy lifestyle habits can help.

Yoon stressed, “OPLL is an unfamiliar condition, and its early symptoms are not distinctive, so it is easy to leave it untreated, assuming the symptoms are due to normal aging or a herniated cervical disc,” adding, “If unusual symptoms develop in middle-aged or older adults, it is important not to dismiss them and to promptly consult a specialist for an accurate diagnosis.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Chief Director Yoon Kang-jun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.