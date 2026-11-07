“Thought getting short of breath was just due to age...” Beware of COPD as cold winds blow

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] When cold winds begin to blow, it is easy to dismiss increasingly frequent coughing and shortness of breath as a simple cold or a sign of aging. But if the symptoms persist, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—a condition in which chronic inflammation develops in the airways and lungs, gradually impairing respiratory function—should be suspected. In particular, respiratory infections such as the flu or pneumonia can trigger an acute exacerbation in people with COPD, potentially putting their lives at risk. To mark World COPD Day on November 18, we have compiled key prevention and treatment guidelines, including pulmonary function tests newly added to the national health screening program this year, with help from Professor Choi Cheon-ung of the Department of Pulmonary and Allergy Medicine at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong.

◇ COPD narrows the airways, with smoking the leading cause... Patient numbers up 13% in four years

Smoking is the leading cause of COPD. When cigarette smoke enters the lungs, it causes chronic inflammation that gradually narrows the bronchi. The alveoli, which exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide, are also damaged, making it difficult to take in enough oxygen and causing shortness of breath. Since the disease develops as inflammation builds up over a long period, it usually begins after age 40. The longer a person smokes and the more they smoke, the greater the risk.

Not smoking does not mean you are in the clear. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, about one-quarter of people with COPD have never smoked. Secondhand smoke, air pollution, smoke from cooking or heating, and occupational exposure to dust and chemicals can also be causes. The risk also increases for people whose lungs did not develop fully because they were born prematurely or at a low birth weight, as well as for those who had tuberculosis, whooping cough or other illnesses in childhood.

Statistics from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service show that the number of patients treated for COPD rose 13.3%, from 192,636 in 2021 to 218,171 in 2025. Patients are concentrated among older age groups. By age, people in their 70s accounted for the largest share last year, with 83,677 patients (38.4%), followed by those in their 60s (27.0%) and people aged 80 or older (26.5%). The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s 2025 Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey also found that COPD prevalence was 10.4% among people aged 40 and older and 25.3% among those aged 70 and older—about one in four. However, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, awareness of the disease is just 2.3%. In other words, despite being relatively common, most people with COPD live without knowing they have it.

◇ Shortness of breath on inclines and a cough that worsens in the morning... Sometimes mistaken for asthma

Typical symptoms of COPD include becoming short of breath while climbing stairs or a slope, and coughing up thick, sticky phlegm. The problem is that until the airways are at least half damaged, symptoms may amount to no more than a mild cough, phlegm or slight breathlessness, making them easy to dismiss. By the time the disease has progressed significantly, even slight movement can cause shortness of breath, and breathing may become so difficult that it is hard to blow out a candle.

A combination of coughing, shortness of breath and wheezing can also lead people to mistake COPD for asthma. But the two conditions differ in when they develop and in their symptom patterns. Asthma often begins at a relatively young age and is closely associated with allergies. Symptoms come and go, appearing at night or after exposure to a trigger. COPD, by contrast, mainly affects smokers over age 40; coughing and difficulty breathing are worse early in the morning, and the condition gradually worsens without improvement.

The main thing people with COPD need to watch out for is an acute exacerbation. If shortness of breath suddenly worsens, the amount of phlegm increases or its color darkens, and the medication they have been using no longer works well, they should suspect an acute exacerbation. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, respiratory infections caused by viruses or bacteria are the most common cause of acute COPD exacerbations. People with COPD are vulnerable to infection because their damaged airways are less able to expel pathogens. Pneumonia in particular can rapidly worsen their usual symptoms and often leads to hospitalization.

Pneumonia is dangerous in its own right. According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics’ 2025 cause-of-death statistics, pneumonia is the third leading cause of death in Korea and the second leading cause among people aged 80 and older, after cancer. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency classifies COPD as an underlying condition that puts people at high risk of infection with pneumococcus, the most common cause of pneumonia.

◇ COPD can be hard to spot on X-rays; pulmonary function tests are used for diagnosis

Until COPD becomes very severe, chest X-rays often appear close to normal, making it difficult to diagnose the disease through imaging alone. A pulmonary function test, which measures the ability to breathe out, is essential for an accurate diagnosis. COPD is diagnosed when the amount of air exhaled in one second after taking the deepest possible breath and then breathing out forcefully is less than 70% of vital capacity.

To detect COPD early, the Ministry of Health and Welfare added pulmonary function tests to the national health screening program starting in January this year for people aged 56 and 66. Anyone whose screening results show an abnormality should receive an accurate diagnosis through consultation with a specialist and continue with treatment. Even if you are not in either age group, it is a good idea to have regular pulmonary function tests from age 40 onward.

Because damaged airways and lung tissue do not recover, COPD is difficult to cure. Treatment therefore aims to ease symptoms, slow the progression of the disease and prevent acute exacerbations. Inhaled bronchodilators, the mainstay of treatment, widen narrowed airways to make breathing easier and offer advantages over oral medication in terms of effectiveness and side effects. However, inhalers differ in how they are used, so patients should learn the correct technique when they are prescribed one. They should use it consistently rather than stopping on their own when symptoms improve; regular use can reduce airway inflammation and prevent acute exacerbations.

◇ Quitting smoking is the top priority... Pneumococcal and flu vaccines are also important

Quitting smoking is the most effective way to prevent COPD and slow its progression. It cannot restore lungs that are already damaged, but it can slow the decline in lung function. On days when air pollution, including fine dust, is severe, it is also advisable to avoid going outside. When cleaning, make a habit of ventilating the space and wearing a mask. Washing your hands frequently and avoiding crowded places can also help prevent respiratory infections.

Vaccination is also essential. The pneumococcal vaccine cannot prevent pneumonia completely, but it can reduce the likelihood of getting it and help prevent it from becoming severe. People aged 65 and older can receive one free dose through the national immunization program. People with COPD should also consider vaccination after consulting a healthcare professional, even if they are under 65. They should also get a flu shot every year. The flu can cause pneumonia directly or lead to a secondary bacterial infection that develops into pneumonia.

“Many patients dismiss getting short of breath after climbing a few flights of stairs as a consequence of age, and only come to the hospital once daily life has become difficult,” Professor Choi Cheon-ung said, emphasizing, “Because narrowed airways cannot be restored, it is important for anyone with a history of smoking to have a pulmonary function test starting at age 40.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Choi Cheon-ung during a consultation

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.