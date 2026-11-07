A short run, and the outside of your knee screams, “Ow!”... How to prevent IT band syndrome

Photo courtesy of Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital (Clipart Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] More people have been taking up running recently. Running can cause pain in various areas, including the soles of the feet, heels, ankles, shins, knees, hips and buttocks. But if you feel pain specifically on the outside of your knee, you should suspect IT band syndrome.

Professor Byeon Jun-woo of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital said, “IT band syndrome, which causes localized pain on the outside of the knee, can affect not only beginners who are just taking up running but also experienced runners, so all runners should be wary of it.” He explained, “It is important to gradually increase training intensity in line with your physical condition and get plenty of rest if pain occurs during or after a run.”

The iliotibial band is a thick band of fibrous tissue that runs from the outside of the pelvis along the thigh to the tibia just below the knee. It helps maintain stability in the hip and knee while walking or running. Repetitive bending and straightening of the knee, as in running or cycling, can irritate and compress the tissues around the iliotibial band and cause pain. This is known as IT band syndrome.

The main causes of IT band syndrome include a sudden increase in exercise volume, overtraining and insufficient rest. The tissues around the knee can become increasingly strained if someone who does not usually run suddenly takes on a long-distance run, or if an experienced runner sharply increases training intensity and distance ahead of a race.

At first, pain may set in some time after starting to run, but it often improves with rest. However, if you keep running through the pain without getting enough rest, it may occur while you are running, too. If symptoms worsen, you may also feel discomfort when walking or going up and down stairs.

To prevent IT band syndrome, before running, warm up thoroughly with light walking and dynamic stretches such as swinging one leg forward and backward or from side to side, doing walking lunges by stepping forward one foot at a time and bending the knee, and alternately lifting your knees in place. After running, it is a good idea to stretch, focusing on the thighs and the area around the buttocks.

Strengthening the hip and gluteal muscles may help reduce the strain on the knees while running. You should also avoid running for long periods on steep or slanted courses.

IT band syndrome can usually be treated without surgery, but the first priority is to stop any exercise that causes pain. Cold therapy and medication may be used as needed. Physical therapy and rehabilitation exercises can then help restore flexibility in the tissues around the iliotibial band and strengthen the hip and gluteal muscles. If symptoms do not improve with these conservative treatments, surgery to reduce tension in the iliotibial band or remove the tissue causing the pain may be considered.

Professor Byeon Jun-woo urged runners, “If you feel knee pain while running, it is better to stop exercising immediately, rest and monitor your knee rather than push yourself to meet your target distance or time.” He added, “Knee pain can have various causes depending on its location, including patellofemoral pain syndrome and meniscal injury, so you should get an accurate diagnosis from a specialist.”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Byeon Jun-woo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.