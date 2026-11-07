Light aircraft crashes on highway, killing 2 aboard...bursts into flames immediately after crash

Photo: MDR

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Two people aboard a light aircraft were killed when it crashed on a German highway.

Local media, including MDR, reported that at around 2:48 p.m. local time on the 6th, a small light aircraft crashed onto the A2 highway northeast of Magdeburg in Germany’s state of Saxony-Anhalt. The plane burst into flames immediately after the crash. Rescue workers who responded recovered the bodies of two people from the wreckage.

Photos from the scene showed that most of the aircraft had been destroyed, while its tail section remained on the highway. Some debris was also found on the slope beside the road.

Police said that, based on the information available so far, no other vehicles, including cars traveling on the highway, had been affected. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

Local media reported that the aircraft involved in the accident belonged to Aero Club Kropp, an air sports club in the Schleswig-Flensburg region.

The club president said that one of the occupants was a club member and the other was traveling with the club member.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.