“A baby’s flat head—just put a helmet on?”... If left untreated, it could hinder brain growth

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As parents have become increasingly interested in their babies’ head shape and symmetry, more are considering cranial-remolding helmet therapy. Most head-shape deformities in infants and young children are positional plagiocephaly, caused by lying in a particular position, but the possibility of craniosynostosis—a congenital condition in which the sutures between the skull bones fuse prematurely—cannot be ruled out.

Craniosynostosis is a congenital condition in which the “sutures” between the bones that make up the skull fuse earlier than normal. The condition can affect not only the shape of the head but also the growth of the skull and brain. It cannot be corrected with helmet therapy alone, and surgery is often needed, making an accurate differential diagnosis important.

◇Early closure of the sutures affects head shape

A newborn’s skull is made up of several bones, not one solid bone. Sutures, the junctions between the bones, allow the skull to expand naturally as the baby’s brain grows.

Craniosynostosis occurs when one or more of these sutures close abnormally early. Growth of the skull is restricted in the direction of the fused suture, while the head expands in other directions where growth remains possible, resulting in a characteristic change in head shape.

Professor Kim Sang-dae of the Department of Neurosurgery at Korea University Ansan Hospital explained, “The head may become longer and narrower from front to back, or the forehead may become asymmetrical to one side, and the shape of the back of the head or the entire head may change. In some cases, facial asymmetry, increased intracranial pressure, reduced vision, or developmental delay may also occur.”

◇Relying on helmet therapy alone could mean missing a crucial treatment window

Positional plagiocephaly may improve as the baby grows and changes position, and physical therapy or a cranial-remolding helmet may be considered when needed. Craniosynostosis, however, is a structural problem in which the sutures between the bones have already fused, so a helmet alone cannot resolve it.

The problem is that even when parents notice a change in their baby’s head shape, they may mistake it for simple positional plagiocephaly, delaying an accurate diagnosis. If a baby’s head is unusually asymmetrical, does not improve over time, or becomes more noticeably misshapen, it is advisable to seek professional medical care.

Professor Yu Hui-jin of the Department of Plastic Surgery at Korea University Ansan Hospital said, “Craniosynostosis should be assessed by looking at the shape of the forehead and back of the head, the position of the ears, and facial asymmetry as a whole. If the condition is suspected, imaging tests should be used to accurately assess whether the sutures have fused and the extent of the skull deformity.”

◇Surgical treatment should be considered based on the child’s condition

Most cases of craniosynostosis require surgery. Common procedures include using an endoscope to remove the fused suture and cranial vault remodeling, in which the skull is repositioned to correct its shape.

Endoscopic surgery has the advantage of requiring smaller incisions and reducing blood loss and the burden of recovery, but it is mainly performed on young infants in the early months of life, who need to wear a helmet for a period after surgery. By contrast, cranial vault remodeling may be more suitable when the condition is diagnosed later, the skull deformity is severe, or depending on the type of fused suture. The choice of surgery should therefore take into account the location and number of fused sutures, the extent of the deformity, and the baby’s age in months, among other factors.

Professor Kim Sang-dae explained, “Cranial vault remodeling creates enough room for the brain to grow while correcting the shape of the deformed skull. Because it requires the expertise of neurosurgeons, who assess the safety of the brain and surrounding tissues, as well as plastic surgeons, who correct structural deformities of the skull, close collaboration between the two departments is essential.”

◇The skull and development need ongoing monitoring

Long-term management is also necessary after surgery. Because an infant’s skull continues to change shape as it grows, regular follow-up is needed to check for head-shape deformities and increased intracranial pressure, among other issues.

Professor Yu Hui-jin explained, “In most cases, treatment is completed with a single operation, but when multiple sutures have fused, deformities may emerge as the child grows. The skull’s growth pattern and symmetry should be monitored closely to determine whether further correction is needed.”

It is also important to check for developmental delays in most patients. In particular, syndromic craniosynostosis associated with genetic craniofacial disorders such as Crouzon syndrome, Apert syndrome, and Pfeiffer syndrome can involve a range of neurodevelopmental problems, depending on the characteristics of each condition.

Professor Sim Yeong-gyu of the Division of Neurology, Department of Pediatrics at Korea University Ansan Hospital said, “Because pediatric patients are still developing, follow-up care is needed to monitor for developmental delays. In cases of syndromic craniosynostosis accompanied by other physical characteristics or abnormal findings, it is important to conduct the necessary genetic tests early to make a differential diagnosis.” He added, “An integrated care system is essential to assess development in areas such as motor skills, language, and cognition as the child grows, and to promptly connect patients with early intervention and rehabilitation therapy.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Kim Sang-dae, Yu Hui-jin, and Sim Yeong-gyu

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.