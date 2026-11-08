Kim Sang-su takes office as head of Maryknoll Hospital: “We will provide higher-quality medical services”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Maryknoll Hospital said it held a ceremony marking the departure of its 16th hospital director and the inauguration of its 17th at Maria Hall on the hospital’s fifth floor at 5 p.m. on the 6th. Distinguished guests at the ceremony included Bishop Son Sam-seok (Joseph), head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Busan, and Song Gyo-pil, head of the Jung-gu Public Health Center. Kim Tae-ik (Gregorio), the hospital’s 16th director, who contributed to its development, stepped down, and Kim Sang-su (Martino), a specialist and current head of ophthalmology, officially took office as its 17th director.

Kim Sang-su, who will now lead the hospital, graduated from Pusan National University College of Medicine and completed his ophthalmology residency at Maryknoll Hospital.

He has served as head of ophthalmology at Maryknoll Hospital since 2002, devoting himself to patient care. He has also held a range of key positions at the hospital, including head of residency training, head of medical services, and vice president for medical affairs, and has steadily overseen its clinical and administrative operations.

His work beyond the hospital and his medical achievements have also stood out. Kim Sang-su, who currently serves as an advisory physician for the Korea Workers’ Compensation and Welfare Service, is a full member of the Korean Ophthalmological Society and the Korean Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and is active in academic work.

In particular, he was listed in the 2016 edition of the United Kingdom’s International Biographical Centre (IBC) in Cambridge, known as one of the world’s three major biographical directories, and in the 2015 and 2017–2019 editions of Marquis Who’s Who, earning international recognition for his medical expertise.

In his inaugural address, Kim Sang-su highlighted the keywords “competence, self-reliance, and fairness,” and expressed his ambition, saying, “We will provide even higher-quality medical services to the local community and grow into a medical institution that patients trust even more.”

Maryknoll Hospital plans to make the new director’s appointment an opportunity for a fresh leap forward and to contribute further to improving the health of local residents, drawing on its outstanding medical staff and systematic care system.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.