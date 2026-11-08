Clicking sounds when rotating the shoulder, pain at certain angles... Suspected shoulder impingement syndrome

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A office worker in their 50s, identified as A, began hearing a clicking sound whenever they rotated their shoulder some time ago. More recently, they also began experiencing a sharp, tingling pain when raising their arm. The pain was especially severe around shoulder height, but eased when they raised the arm higher. At first, they did not think much of it, but when the pain kept returning with certain movements, they went to the hospital. Tests showed shoulder impingement syndrome accompanied by rotator cuff damage.

The shoulder has the greatest range of motion of any joint in the body. Its structure is complex, allowing the arm to move freely. The four muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder, move the arm and stabilize the joint are known as the rotator cuff.

The problem is that some of the rotator cuff tendons move through a narrow space beneath the shoulder blade when the arm is raised. During this process, a tendon or surrounding tissue can bump against or be compressed by the shoulder blade, causing pain. The condition is called shoulder impingement syndrome because the shoulder blade and tendons collide with each other and cause pain.

A characteristic feature is the angle at which the pain occurs. Pain may be pronounced when the arm is raised out to the side through a range of about 60 to 120 degrees. It may worsen around shoulder height and then ease when the arm is raised even higher. This is because the pressure on the rotator cuff tendons and surrounding tissue changes with arm movement, and it is one of the characteristic symptoms of shoulder impingement syndrome.

In addition to pain when raising the arm, sounds made when moving the shoulder are also worth paying close attention to. A clicking sound or a sensation that something is catching may occur when rotating the arm. If pain repeatedly occurs along with these sounds, it is worth checking for rotator cuff damage or inflammation in the surrounding tissue.

Middle-aged and older adults sometimes mistake these symptoms for frozen shoulder or a rotator cuff tear. However, the pattern of pain and shoulder movement differ depending on the condition. With frozen shoulder, the tissue surrounding the joint stiffens, making it difficult to raise the arm even without assistance. In many cases, the range of motion remains limited even when someone else moves the arm. By contrast, shoulder impingement syndrome may cause pronounced pain at certain angles, while joint movement can remain relatively intact.

A rotator cuff tear is a condition in which a tendon that moves the shoulder is torn for various reasons. It can cause pain and weakness when raising the arm. However, shoulder impingement syndrome and a rotator cuff tear can occur together, so assessment should take into account not only the angle at which pain occurs but also the joint’s range of motion, muscle strength and whether the tendons are damaged.

Treatment depends on the extent of the damage and the cause of the pain, but in most cases, nonsurgical treatment is considered first. This involves modifying movements that cause pain and using medication and exercise therapy to reduce inflammation and pain and restore shoulder function. Injections may also be used if needed. Surgery may be considered if the rotator cuff is severely damaged or symptoms persist despite appropriate conservative treatment. In particular, if a rotator cuff tear requires repair, arthroscopic rotator cuff repair can be performed to reattach the torn tendon to the bone.

Min Seul-gi, director of Yonsei Star Hospital and an orthopedic specialist, explained, “A shoulder condition does not need to be suspected just because the shoulder makes a sound. However, if pain repeatedly occurs at a certain angle or the arm becomes weaker when lifted, the rotator cuff should be checked for damage.” The director added, “Especially if nighttime pain disrupts sleep or makes everyday movements difficult, it is best not to dismiss it as simple muscle soreness.”

The director went on to advise, “With shoulder impingement syndrome, it is important to consider not only the severity of the pain but also the angle at which it occurs, joint movement and changes in muscle strength. Identifying the exact cause and providing treatment and rehabilitation suited to the extent of the damage are important for restoring shoulder function.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Director Min Seul-gi

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.