“A slight fall, and a vertebra collapsed”... Compression fractures caused by osteoporosis: What are the treatments?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman in her 70s, identified as Ms. A, recently missed a step on the stairs in front of her home and fell on her buttocks. She didn’t think much of it, but her lower back pain worsened starting the next day, and she went to the hospital. Tests showed that she had an osteoporotic compression fracture, in which a vertebra between her back and lower back had collapsed. Ms. A said, “I never thought a bone could break from just a light fall.”

This can certainly happen among older adults because of osteoporosis, which weakens the bones. In particular, when osteoporosis is severe, spinal compression fractures can occur not only after falls but even from everyday movements such as lifting heavy objects or bending over, so caution is needed.

A spinal compression fracture is a condition in which a vertebra cannot withstand external pressure and collapses, becoming flattened. Osteoporosis is considered a leading cause among older adults. Osteoporosis is a condition in which bone density decreases and the bones’ microstructure weakens, making fractures more likely even from minor impacts. It often progresses without a person’s knowledge because it typically causes no noticeable symptoms.

The problems continue even after the fracture. If the back becomes hunched or spinal alignment changes as a vertebra collapses, the body’s center of gravity may shift forward and walking balance may become unstable. This raises the risk of falls and can lead to a vicious cycle of further spinal fractures. In fact, patients who have had an osteoporotic spinal compression fracture face a higher risk of additional fractures, making ongoing management important.

Park Jeong-hyeon, director of the Spine Center at Juan Nanoori Hospital and a neurosurgeon, explained, “A spinal compression fracture in an older adult should not be viewed simply as an accidental fall; the osteoporosis that weakened the bones should also be assessed. If pain in the lower or upper back persists after a fall, or it becomes difficult to move, it is important to check for a spinal fracture and undergo a thorough examination for osteoporosis.”

Diagnosis begins with a spinal X-ray to check for bone deformity and fractures. If needed, an MRI can provide a more detailed assessment of whether the fracture is acute and whether nearby nerves are being compressed. Bone density testing is also used to determine the severity of osteoporosis and assess the risk of further fractures overall.

Treatment is determined based on factors such as the severity of the fracture, pain, spinal stability and the patient’s overall health. If the fracture is relatively stable and there are no neurological abnormalities, conservative treatment—such as medication including painkillers, wearing a brace and limiting activity—is used first. Prolonged bed rest can instead lead to muscle weakness and complications, so it is important to resume movement at an appropriate time, as determined by medical professionals.

However, percutaneous vertebroplasty may be considered if severe pain persists despite adequate conservative treatment or the fracture significantly limits daily activities. Vertebroplasty is a procedure in which medical-grade bone cement is injected into the fractured vertebra using a thin needle. It can stabilize the fracture site and may relieve pain, but it is not necessary for every patient with a compression fracture, so it should be considered carefully based on imaging and clinical symptoms.

Most important is what happens after fracture treatment. Even if vertebroplasty stabilizes the fracture site, it does not treat the osteoporosis itself. If the bones remain weak, new fractures may occur in other vertebrae or the hip, among other places. Osteoporosis medication, regular bone density assessments, strength and balance exercises, and improvements to the living environment to prevent falls should therefore all be part of ongoing care.

Director Park Jeong-hyeon emphasized, “The goal of treating a spinal compression fracture is not merely to reduce immediate pain, but to help patients walk safely again and maintain their daily lives. Once a fracture has occurred, the risk of another fracture is higher, so it is especially important to treat and manage osteoporosis consistently.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.