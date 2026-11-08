“Sharp twinges in the lower-right abdomen”... Thought it was appendicitis, but could it be colonic diverticulitis?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Sudden, severe pain in the lower-right abdomen often brings appendicitis to mind. But diverticulitis—inflammation of the outward-bulging pouches that form in the colon wall—can cause similar symptoms. Unlike in the West, diverticulitis often occurs in the right side of the colon among East Asians, including Koreans, making it easy to misdiagnose or miss the chance to act promptly. Mild cases may improve with conservative treatment, but if left untreated, the condition can lead to serious complications such as intestinal perforation or peritonitis, making accurate diagnosis and management essential.

Diverticula are pouch-like structures formed when weak spots in the colon wall bulge outward. The presence of diverticula in the colon is called diverticulosis, while inflammation of a diverticulum is called diverticulitis. Having diverticula does not necessarily mean that inflammation will develop. Most cases of diverticulosis cause no particular symptoms and may be found incidentally during tests for other conditions.

◇ Abdominal pain accompanied by fever, chills and nausea ... Leaving it untreated can lead to complications such as intestinal perforation

The causes of diverticula are not clearly understood, but age-related changes in the colon wall, pressure inside the intestines and genetic factors are thought to work together. Insufficient dietary fiber, obesity, smoking and a lack of physical activity are also associated with the risk of developing diverticulitis. Diverticula are more common in the left side of the colon in the West, whereas they are relatively more common on the right side in East Asia, including Korea.

Professor Lim Chae-dong of the Department of Colorectal Surgery at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital explained, “Not everyone with diverticula in the colon needs treatment, but inflammation can cause a range of symptoms, including abdominal pain and fever.” He added, “Because diverticulitis can be mistaken for other abdominal conditions depending on where the pain occurs, it is important to undergo proper testing rather than relying on symptoms alone.”

The most common symptom of diverticulitis is abdominal pain. Inflammation on the right side of the colon can cause pain in the lower-right abdomen and be mistaken for appendicitis, while inflammation on the left side often causes pain in the lower-left abdomen. Fever, chills and nausea may also occur, as may changes in bowel habits, such as constipation or diarrhea. If the inflammation worsens, complications such as an abscess, intestinal perforation or peritonitis may develop.

Diagnosis involves assessing the location and nature of the abdominal pain and whether there is a fever, as well as blood tests and abdominal computed tomography (CT). Abdominal CT is particularly helpful in determining the location and extent of the inflammation and whether complications are present. Colonoscopy is generally deferred until after recovery from the most severe phase of acute inflammation; whether to perform it is decided based on the patient's condition and previous test history.

◇ Recurrence is possible even after treatment ... Eat an appropriate amount of fiber-rich foods

Treatment for diverticulitis depends on the severity of the inflammation and whether complications are present. Mild diverticulitis without complications may improve with conservative treatment, such as dietary adjustments and pain management. Antibiotics are not routinely given to every patient; whether to use them depends on the patient's condition, including whether symptoms are severe or immune function is impaired. Patients with severe inflammation or complications may be hospitalized for antibiotic treatment and other care.

If an abscess forms and pus collects around a diverticulum, percutaneous drainage may be performed, depending on its size and location. This involves inserting a drainage catheter through the skin to remove the pus, along with antibiotic treatment. Surgery may be necessary if intestinal perforation leads to peritonitis or if serious complications such as intestinal obstruction or a fistula develop. During surgery, the affected section of the colon is removed. Depending on the patient's condition, the bowel may be reconnected or a temporary stoma created.

Professor Lim Chae-dong said, “Diverticulitis does not always require surgery when inflammation occurs, but prompt treatment is needed if complications such as intestinal perforation or peritonitis develop.” He added, “The decision to operate is not based solely on the number of recurrences; it takes into account the severity of the inflammation, the presence of complications and the patient's overall condition.”

Because diverticulitis can recur even after treatment, it is important to manage lifestyle habits. Eating appropriate amounts of fiber-rich foods such as vegetables, fruit and whole grains, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy weight can help. Limiting excessive consumption of red meat and quitting smoking are also recommended. However, dietary adjustments may be needed depending on the patient's condition while being treated for acute diverticulitis, so it is best to follow the medical team's guidance.

Professor Lim Chae-dong advised, “Even when symptoms improve after treatment for diverticulitis, it is important to manage lifestyle habits and the risk of recurrence.” He added, “If abdominal pain persists or is accompanied by a fever, don't dismiss it as a simple digestive symptom; seek medical care to find out the cause.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lim Chae-dong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.