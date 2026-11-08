“Full membership fee refunded if you don’t marry within three years”... AI finds your “perfect match”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A dating app in China that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to find marriage partners has been drawing attention. It has attracted even more interest by offering an unusually generous deal: a full refund of the membership fee if subscribers do not get married within three years.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Liangpei AI, an AI matchmaking service, sells a “Marriage Guarantee Membership” valid for three years to members seeking marriage for 2,000 yuan (about 400,000 won). The company advertises that it will refund the full amount paid if members have not registered their marriage within three years of joining.

The service also sets itself apart from conventional dating apps. Unlike the usual approach of chatting with several people at once and choosing someone they like, it follows a one-to-one matching principle, connecting users with just one person at a time. Users can be introduced to another candidate only after ending their relationship with their current match.

The sign-up process is rigorous. Users must provide their real names and actual photos, and verify that they are unmarried. Around 150 people who tried to sign up while married were reportedly screened out during verification in the service’s first month of operation.

New subscribers chat with AI for about 20 minutes while entering information about themselves. They must provide detailed descriptions of their family relationships and upbringing, education, job, interests, personality and lifestyle, as well as the qualities they want in a spouse. Based on these conversations, the AI analyzes each person’s characteristics and views on marriage to create a customized profile.

The service also includes an “AI strategist” feature that analyzes problems arising during the dating process. The company said it analyzes the other person’s responses based on the user’s profile and chat history, and helps users decide whether to continue the relationship.

One female user sought advice from the AI strategist after the person she had been introduced to stopped contacting her. The AI advised that even a very busy person should explain why they could not get in touch within three days. The woman reportedly ended the relationship and later met someone who was a better match for her.

The company also said it would keep the funds for refunds in a separate bank account and would not use them as company revenue before three years had passed.

According to local reports, Liangpei AI has more than 35,000 subscribers, and its paid conversion rate is about 9%. It has also reportedly raised 15 million yuan (about 3 billion won) in angel investment. However, as the service launched only a few months ago, its actual marriage success rate and track record of honoring its three-year refund promise have yet to be confirmed.

Chinese internet users expressed hope that more precise AI analysis of a potential partner’s personality and values could also improve satisfaction with married life. Others, however, have questioned whether even a sophisticated algorithm can predict everything—from feelings, appearance and voice experienced in person to compatibility in everyday life.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.