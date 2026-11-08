“More dangerous because it doesn’t hurt”... If a diabetic patient’s foot is swollen and hot, suspect Charcot foot

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As November 14, World Diabetes Day, approaches, the importance of managing blood sugar and preventing diabetic complications is being emphasized. One area that people with diabetes can easily overlook is the feet. If a foot swells, feels hot or changes shape without causing pain, it may seem like nothing to worry about. But when diabetic neuropathy dulls sensation, a person may not notice an injury to the foot.

One condition that can affect people with diabetes whose foot sensation has diminished is Charcot foot. They may not properly feel impacts or repeated pressure on the foot, allowing tiny injuries to accumulate in the bones and joints. If the injured foot continues to bear weight, the bones and joints may be destroyed or the foot may become deformed.

In the early stages, the foot may swell, the skin may feel warmer, or it may become red. Particular care is needed if warmth and swelling occur in only one foot or the foot changes shape. Since pain may be slight or almost absent, people with diabetic neuropathy should not judge whether their feet are abnormal based on pain alone.

Warmth, swelling and redness in the foot can also occur with infections or other inflammatory conditions, not just Charcot foot. Medical professionals therefore examine sensation and skin condition, as well as differences in temperature and appearance between the feet, and may perform imaging tests such as X-rays if needed. Since clear changes may not be visible on X-rays in the early stages, they make a diagnosis based on both the examination findings and imaging results.

Because deformity can progress if an injured foot repeatedly bears weight, early detection and managing the load on the foot are important in Charcot foot. Treatment depends on the extent of the injury and involves reducing stress on the foot and protecting the injured area with orthoses or immobilization devices. If the deformity is severe or walking becomes difficult, additional treatment may be considered depending on the patient’s condition.

Meanwhile, preventing diabetic foot complications, including Charcot foot, requires making careful foot care a regular habit. It is a good idea to check the feet for changes in color and temperature, swelling and wounds, and to look for differences in shape or size between them. In particular, people with diminished sensation may not notice small cuts or blisters, so after showering they should use a mirror or other means to check the soles and between the toes. Walking barefoot can increase the risk of minor injuries or infection and should be avoided. When trimming toenails, take care not to dig deeply into the corners; it is better to trim them straight across rather than cutting them excessively short.

Lee Won-woo, chief of the Foot Center in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Seran General Hospital, stressed, “Many people with diabetic neuropathy miss the opportunity for timely treatment because they cannot feel pain even when something is wrong with their feet.” Lee Won-woo added, “If your feet swell or feel hot, or you notice even small changes in the skin, seek medical care right away to find the cause, even if there is no pain.”

Lee Won-woo continued, “People with diabetes should pay close attention to even the smallest changes in their feet, as they would when handling a newborn.” Lee Won-woo added, “The simple habit of checking your feet every day can help prevent complications such as diabetic foot, so it is important to make careful observation part of your daily routine.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Lee Won-woo, chief

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.