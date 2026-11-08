Hyundai Motor and Kia to Hold Luc Donckerwolke Design Archive Exhibition, Highlighting a 10-Year Creative Journey

Hyundai Motor and Kia will hold President Luc Donckerwolke’s design archive exhibition, “Dreams that Resonate (A Dream That Never Stops),” at Sinsa House in Gangnam District, Seoul, from the 24th through December 11.

Hyundai Motor and Kia will hold an exhibition introducing the design philosophy and creative process of President Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer (CCO) and chief design officer (CDO).

Hyundai Motor and Kia said on the 8th that they would hold the design archive exhibition “Dreams that Resonate (A Dream That Never Stops)” at Sinsa House in Gangnam District, Seoul, from the 24th through the 11th of next month.

The exhibition was conceived to show how the dreams and inspiration President Donckerwolke had as a child developed into actual design work. It focuses on enabling visitors to discover new dreams and possibilities through one designer’s creative journey.

The exhibition will present a reimagined selection of President Donckerwolke’s records and design work, from his childhood to the present. Rather than merely explaining abstract design concepts, it displays records and artifacts created during the actual work process, allowing visitors to see how design takes shape.

The exhibition has been designed to be easy to understand even for visitors unfamiliar with automotive design. It is free and open to everyone, including children, as well as students in design-related fields and car enthusiasts. Details of the programs will be announced later.

Since joining Hyundai Motor and GENESIS in 2016 as head of design, President Donckerwolke has led design innovation at Hyundai Motor and Kia for at least 10 years. In recognition of his achievements in automotive design, he was named “Person of the Year” at the 2022 World Car Awards. In 2023, he was named “Innovative Designer of the Year” among “The World’s Greatest Disruptors in the Auto Industry,” a list selected by the U.S. publication Newsweek.

A Hyundai Motor and Kia representative said, “This exhibition goes beyond being a space that introduces one designer; it is a place that shows how dreams and imagination can lead to new possibilities.” The representative added, “We expect it to be a meaningful source of inspiration not only for people who love design and cars but also for everyone nurturing their own dreams.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.