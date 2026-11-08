Hyundai N to Run Pop-Up Stores in Seoul and Daegu, Displaying the Avante N Monochrome

Hyundai Motor Company is operating an “N Moment” pop-up store at Famille Station in the Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam Branch in Seoul. Avante N Monochrome vehicles in Black and Performance Blue are on display.

Hyundai N, Hyundai Motor Company’s high-performance brand, will run pop-up stores in Seoul and Daegu combining brand experiences, vehicle displays and sales of limited-edition merchandise.

Hyundai Motor Company said it will operate an “N Moment” pop-up store at the Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam Branch in Seoul and the Shinsegae Department Store Daegu Branch in Daegu. The Seoul pop-up will run from the 5th through the 11th at Famille Station in the Shinsegae Gangnam Branch in Seocho District, while the Daegu pop-up will run from the 13th through the 17th at the Shinsegae Daegu Branch in Dong District, Daegu.

The pop-up stores are designed to let visitors experience Hyundai N’s high-performance vehicles and motorsports-related content firsthand. Two production Avante N Monochrome cars, which recently went on sale in Korea, will be on display, one in Black and the other in Performance Blue. Visitors can also receive vehicle-purchase consultations on site.

Hyundai Motor Company is operating an “N Moment” pop-up store at Famille Station in the Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam Branch in Seoul. Avante N Monochrome vehicles in Black and Performance Blue are on display.

A motorsports exhibition will also be held. Alongside a range of miniature cars modeled on past Hyundai N vehicles, a Podium Trophy Hall of Fame will showcase Hyundai Motor Company’s achievements in the World Rally Championship (WRC) over the past 13 years. Visitors can explore Hyundai N’s motorsports activities and key records through the exhibit.

New N Performance accessories and seven N Collection items will also be sold on site. In particular, nine special display pieces made using parts from a Hyundai i20 N Rally1 that competed in actual WRC events will be offered in limited quantities.

A Hyundai N representative said, “We are pleased to be able to convey Hyundai N’s brand values to customers more deeply and in a more multifaceted way through this pop-up store.” The representative added, “We focused on ensuring that customers feel N’s genuine commitment to motorsports, particularly through the WRC trophy exhibit and limited-edition WRC objects made using parts from actual race cars.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.