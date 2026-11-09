“New videos for sale”... Wife films, husband sells; couple caught in hidden-camera case

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A couple has been arrested in Japan on suspicion that the wife secretly filmed patrons’ bodies after entering a bathhouse’s women’s changing room, while her husband sold the footage through social media. The husband reportedly said he had made at least 100 illegal recordings and earned at least 5 million yen (about 43 million won) from selling the videos.

According to Yomiuri Shimbun and other Japanese media, Kyoto Prefectural Police recently arrested a 35-year-old male office worker identified as A and his 24-year-old wife, identified as B, on suspicion of filming and selling hidden-camera footage.

According to police, the couple are suspected of secretly filming three female patrons in the women’s changing room of a bathhouse in Ishikawa Prefecture on three occasions between May and July this year, then sending the footage to three men via a messaging app.

The wife did the filming. Investigators found that she entered the women’s changing room pretending to be an ordinary customer, hid a smartphone in her bag, and filmed women changing their clothes. The husband is believed to have used social media to find buyers for the footage and then sent it to them via a messaging app.

They reportedly sold each video for 2,000 yen (about 17,000 won) and received payment from each of the three buyers.

Police had earlier spotted their activities online. They found signs that the couple were soliciting buyers for illegally filmed videos by posting messages on social media such as “New videos up” and “It’s a changing room.”

Investigators later identified and arrested the couple. While examining their phones and other items, they found about 60 additional videos suspected of having been illegally filmed.

The couple reportedly admitted to the charges during police questioning. The husband reportedly told investigators that he had made at least 100 illegal recordings and generated at least 5 million yen in sales.

Police are analyzing the seized phones and videos to investigate whether there were further offenses, the actual extent of the harm, and how the videos were distributed.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.