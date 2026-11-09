D-10 to the CSAT: A Specialist’s Advice on Managing Daily Routines to Keep the Brain in Top Shape

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With the College Scholastic Ability Test for the 2027 academic year just 10 days away, a specialist says that maintaining a regular daily routine, including consistent sleep and meals, should take priority over extending study hours excessively to keep test-takers’ brain function at its best.

As the exam approaches, test-takers can easily fall out of their regular routines by cutting back on sleep or skipping meals to make up for lost study time. In particular, as exam day draws closer, many have trouble sleeping because of tension and anxiety, or find their concentration and memory declining as fatigue builds up. But improving study efficiency requires managing one’s condition so the brain can perform at its best just as much as it requires putting in study time.

Byeon Seong-hwan, chief of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, under the Daejin Medical Foundation, emphasized the importance of healthy routines for test-takers, saying, “The brain performs the complex process of taking in and remembering learned information, then retrieving it for use when needed. Adequate sleep, regular meals, and appropriate rest are essential to keeping these brain functions working smoothly.”

As soon as we fall asleep, the brain begins the process of stabilizing memories. New memories formed in the hippocampus during the day move to areas such as the cerebral cortex, where they are converted into long-term memories. Sleep is an important biological activity that restores and resets brain function. The brain’s nerve cells, which are active while we are awake, recover from fatigue during sleep, restoring the brain’s computational and information-processing abilities to peak levels.

In particular, non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, a deep stage of sleep, plays an important role in stabilizing memories. Adequate sleep affects not only memory and concentration but also judgment, problem-solving ability, and emotional regulation. Conversely, a lack of sleep can weaken the ability to remember what has been learned and increase fatigue and anxiety, potentially reducing learning efficiency.

“It is not advisable to suddenly cut back on sleep or adopt a different routine just because the exam is approaching. Overeating before bed or studying excessively late into the night can disrupt restful sleep and lead to reduced concentration the next day,” Chief Byeon Seong-hwan explained. “It is best to maintain the habit of going to bed and getting up at the same time every day, and to cut back on smartphone use and caffeine before bed.”

The brain accounts for just 2% of total body weight, but consumes more energy than any other organ, using about 20–25% of daily calorie intake. It uses energy for complex activities such as cognition, memory, learning, and generating brain waves; its main source of energy is glucose. Since glucose comes from carbohydrates, test-takers should make sure to get an appropriate amount of carbohydrates.

“Breakfast is especially helpful because it supplies energy to the body after an overnight fast and helps maintain concentration in the morning. So even if you have little appetite or are short on time, it is best to eat breakfast to help your brain function smoothly,” Chief Byeon Seong-hwan advised. “Eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner at regular times without skipping meals helps stabilize blood sugar and maintain concentration and brain activity. Also, inadequate protein intake can make people more susceptible to infectious diseases and less able to withstand stress, so it is important to eat a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein, unsaturated fats, vitamins, and minerals.”

Tension and anxiety about the exam can disrupt sleep and reduce concentration. Test-takers who spend long hours sitting at a desk can easily become physically inactive, so it is a good idea to take a light walk or stretch between study sessions and make time for adequate rest.

Test-takers can also easily accumulate physical and mental fatigue due to lack of sleep, irregular meals, and academic stress, making everyday habits that support immune function important. It helps to eat balanced meals, drink plenty of fluids, and engage in regular physical activity. During seasonal transitions, wearing several thin layers can help prepare for changes in body temperature. Maintaining basic personal hygiene, such as washing hands after going out and ventilating indoor spaces, and getting a flu shot are also important for preventing infectious diseases.

“A test-taker’s brain condition is not built in a short period; it is sustained through the accumulation of everyday habits. Rather than pushing yourself to study longer as the exam approaches, it is important to get enough sleep, eat regularly, and take breaks along the way,” Chief Byeon Seong-hwan urged.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Byeon Seong-hwan, chief of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, seeing patients

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.