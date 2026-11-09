“Did facial aging occur after using obesity drugs?”... Dermatology study results are in

An illustration of facial changes reported after substantial weight loss during treatment with GLP-1 receptor agonists. The left shows a face with its volume maintained, while the right schematically depicts volume

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Yu Gwang-ho of the Department of Dermatology at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital, whose director is Jung Yong-hoon, has published an online review in Aesthetic Surgery Journal (ASJ), the official journal of The Aesthetic Society. The paper comprehensively analyzes the causes and clinical characteristics of facial changes that may occur after using obesity treatments, as well as risk factors and methods of prevention and management.

As use of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs for obesity and diabetes, including Wegovy and Ozempic, has increased in recent years, so has interest in facial volume loss, sagging skin and more prominent wrinkles after weight loss. The phenomenon is commonly known as “Ozempic face.” Professor Yu considered that using a specific product name for the phenomenon could lead people to mistakenly believe it is a side effect unique to the drug, so the paper uses the neutral term “GLP-1 receptor agonist-associated facial changes.”

For this study, Professor Yu searched 958 relevant publications published between January 2014 and August 2026, systematically screened them and reviewed 46 papers. He examined the patterns of facial changes after using obesity treatments, their possible causes and risk factors, and methods of prevention and management.

The study suggests that these facial changes are more likely associated with the loss of facial fat resulting from weight loss than with a direct effect of the drug itself. Facial fat supports volume beneath the skin like a cushion. When it diminishes, the cheeks and temples become hollow, and existing signs of aging, such as sagging skin and wrinkles that had been concealed by the fat, become more visible. A study from overseas cited in Professor Yu’s paper also reported that, among patients who lost weight through bariatric surgery, their apparent facial age—as assessed from photographs one year later—increased by an average of about three years. Thus, it is difficult to regard these facial changes as unique to a particular drug. However, any independent effect of the drugs themselves on facial tissue has yet to be clearly established.

In a U.S. research team’s CT and MRI analysis cited in Professor Yu’s review, the midface volume of 20 patients treated with GLP-1 drugs who lost an average of about 11 kg decreased by a median of about 9%. The decrease was greater in the superficial fat layer close to the skin’s surface (11%) than in the deep fat layer (7%). Regression analysis in the study estimated that midface volume decreased by about 7% for every 10 kg of weight loss.

Professor Yu cautioned that the figures cannot be applied equally to all patients or used as an individual prediction formula, since most studies reported to date on GLP-1-related facial changes have involved small patient groups without control groups. The often-cited estimate that “20–50% of users experience facial changes” comes from surveys of medical professionals and small-scale reports; the actual prevalence is still not known precisely. The most consistently identified risk factor so far is the amount of weight lost. Changes may be more pronounced in older people or those who had less facial fat to begin with. It has not yet been established whether the rate of weight loss has an independent effect.

Evidence on prevention and treatment is also limited. A balanced diet and resistance exercise may help maintain overall health and muscle mass during weight loss, but there is no established evidence that they directly prevent facial fat loss. Skincare alone is unlikely to prevent facial volume loss, and fillers and energy-based procedures have not been evaluated in comparative studies with control groups, so further research is needed on their effectiveness and long-term safety. In particular, procedures that further reduce fat in a face that has already lost volume may worsen hollowing. It is therefore advisable to assess the face and decide on any procedure after weight has stabilized.

“Obesity treatments have substantial medical benefits, so it is important to also consider facial changes that may occur during weight loss,” Professor Yu Gwang-ho said. “People should not change their medication dose or stop treatment without consulting their medical team solely because of changes in their appearance.”

He added, “The appropriate management approach should be determined by considering weight changes, the condition of the face and the treatment outcomes the patient expects.” The paper is expected to help improve understanding of facial changes after the use of obesity treatments by comprehensively reviewing existing research, and to serve as foundational material for developing future prevention and treatment strategies.

The paper, “Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist-Associated Facial Changes: a Comprehensive Review of Pathophysiology, Clinical Manifestations, Risk Factors, Prevention, and Management,” was published in ASJ, an international journal indexed in the Science Citation Index Expanded (SCI(E)). Its latest Impact Factor, announced in June, rose to 4.2, placing it 30th out of 321 surgery journals worldwide (in the top 10%). The journal is ranked first in aesthetic and plastic surgery, and it is rare for a Korean dermatologist to publish a review article in the journal as sole author.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yu Gwang-ho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.