“If you dismiss it as nothing just because you feel dizzy...” Anemia may be a warning sign of disease

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Experts say it is essential to identify the exact cause of anemia and provide ongoing treatment, as anemia can lower quality of life in daily life and may signal an underlying disease. Many people leave it untreated after a health checkup finds signs of anemia, reasoning that they have no particular symptoms.

Many people receive results showing low hemoglobin levels in a health checkup and dismiss them as unimportant. Anemia is common, but it can significantly lower quality of life and may be caused by another underlying disease, so it should never be taken lightly. It is important to understand the diagnostic criteria, causes and treatment principles for anemia. Under World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, anemia is diagnosed when hemoglobin levels are below 12 g/dL in women and below 13 g/dL in men; separate criteria apply to pregnant women depending on the stage of pregnancy. Some people barely notice any symptoms even when their hemoglobin falls to 7–8 g/dL, while others report severe dizziness at around 9 g/dL. No symptom can by itself be definitively identified as anemia, but because anemia can greatly reduce quality of life, symptoms should not be ignored.

Iron-deficiency anemia is often the first condition that comes to mind when people think of anemia, but it is only one of its many possible causes. Anemia can also occur with kidney disease, vitamin deficiencies and malabsorption, as well as bone marrow disorders and blood cancers. A routine blood test can provide some indication of iron-deficiency anemia, but iron studies measuring ferritin and transferrin saturation are important for confirming the diagnosis.

Iron replacement therapy is relatively straightforward. Neither oral nor intravenous iron can be said to be superior; the key is to replenish the iron that is lacking. Intravenous administration can deliver a high dose at once, while oral supplements have the advantage of avoiding injections.

However, oral iron supplements can cause gastrointestinal side effects such as constipation and indigestion, so the choice depends on the patient’s preferences and condition. Intravenous administration can help in cases of malabsorption. After treatment begins, bothersome symptoms first improve within two to three days, and hemoglobin levels recover in about one to two months. However, it takes six to 12 months to replenish the body’s iron stores, so treatment must continue for a sufficient period.

In women of childbearing age, anemia is often caused by heavy menstrual bleeding or gynecological conditions. However, iron-deficiency anemia can also develop from monthly periods alone, even without a specific gynecological condition. If symptoms recur, it is important to recognize them, check for iron deficiency with a blood test and take iron supplements if needed.

Gastrointestinal bleeding is another cause that must be ruled out. In particular, if iron-deficiency anemia is found in an adult man or a postmenopausal woman without an obvious cause, upper and lower endoscopy should be considered to investigate possible causes such as gastrointestinal bleeding or digestive system cancer.

Professor Yoon Seok-yoon of the Department of Oncology and Hematology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital said, “The various symptoms caused by iron-deficiency anemia can be quite distressing for patients, but they can be sufficiently relieved simply by replenishing iron.” He added, “If a health checkup indicates anemia or related symptoms keep recurring, I recommend that you not dismiss them lightly, but visit a hospital and consult a specialist.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yoon Seok-yoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.