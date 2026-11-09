Lunchflation drives more people to convenience-store meals as brands vie to make healthy options less salty and less sweet

As so-called “lunchflation”—driven by rising dining-out prices that are making lunch more expensive—continues, more people are turning to convenience stores for a meal.

Sales of convenience-store ready-to-eat meals are on the rise. GS25’s sales of ready-to-eat meals, including lunch boxes, gimbap, triangle gimbap and sandwiches, rose 23.9% from January to September this year compared with the same period last year. CU’s sales of ready-to-eat meals also increased 13.1% over the same period, while 7-Eleven recorded sales growth of 27% for triangle gimbap, 23% for sandwiches and 22% for lunch boxes.

However, the growing use of convenience-store ready-to-eat meals has also prompted concerns about excessive sodium intake and other issues.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korean Nutrition Society’s “2025 Dietary Reference Intakes for Koreans,” the sodium intake level for reducing chronic disease risk among adults aged 19 to 64 is 2,300 mg per day, equivalent to about 5.8 g of salt (one teaspoon). The recommendations also advise limiting sugars to no more than 20% of total daily energy intake and added sugars to no more than 10%. For an adult consuming 2,000 kcal a day, that works out to no more than 100 g of total sugars and 50 g of added sugars.

However, a quality comparison of 12 types of convenience-store gimbap released by the Korea Consumer Agency last month found that one roll contained 760–1,393 mg of sodium. That amounts to 38–70% of the daily nutrient reference value of 2,000 mg. The possibility of excessive sodium intake has been raised, particularly given that a substantial proportion of consumers (68.9%) eat convenience-store gimbap with cup noodles. The agency said that, for a single meal, one roll of gimbap provides relatively little energy and carbohydrate—18–27% and 16–23% of the daily reference values, respectively—while containing comparatively high levels of sodium. It also advised consumers to check the sodium content and filling ingredients when buying gimbap, and to balance their nutrition by pairing it with other foods such as milk or eggs.

In response, relevant authorities are supporting the development of reduced-sodium and reduced-sugar foods to help lower consumption of both.

Under the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s “Standards for Reduced Sodium and Sugar Claims,” products that lower nutrient content by at least a specified amount may carry a reduction claim. Under the existing standards, labels such as “less,” “reduced” or “lower” are permitted when a product’s sodium or sugar content is at least 10% below the average for its specific category of products on the market, or at least 25% below that of a similar product made by the same manufacturer. On the 6th, the ministry issued an advance notice of a proposed revision that would expand the products eligible for reduction claims from 21 categories of processed foods to 223. It also supported the development of a total of 23 food products and restaurant menu items this year through a program to help develop reduced-sodium and reduced-sugar products and promote healthy eating.

◇ Six reduced-sodium and reduced-sugar products from emart24. Photo provided by emart24

The authorities’ policies to reduce sodium and sugar are also spurring product development in the convenience-store industry. In particular, with product-development support from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, emart24 has applied reduction technologies to everyday ready-to-eat meals such as lunch boxes, gimbap, triangle gimbap and bakery items. It has been rolling out related products since late last month. The company introduced a total of six products, including three ready-to-eat meals such as the “Ham-Wrapped Green Onion Bulgogi Set Lunchbox,” “Proper Protein Gimbap” and “Tuna Kimchi Triangle Gimbap”; four reduced-sodium products such as “Spicy Ciabatta”; and two reduced-sugar bakery items. The reduced-sodium products contain 15–30% less sodium than the ministry’s average, while the “Choco Rice Financier” and “Sweet Pumpkin Rice Financier” contain 25% and 45% less sugar, respectively, than similar products. Separately, the company also launched “Reduced-Sugar Sweet Potato Monaka,” with 30% less sugar.

Convenience-store ready-to-eat meals are thus evolving beyond simply being an affordable, convenient meal to take health into account as well. As the “Healthy Pleasure” trend—pursuing health and enjoyment at the same time—gains ground, convenience-store operators are diversifying their product ranges, from high-protein gimbap and reduced-sodium lunch boxes to smaller-portion ready-to-eat meals.

◇ Products from 7-Eleven’s “Balance Spoon” line. Photo provided by 7-Eleven

◇ Products from 7-Eleven’s “Balance Spoon” line. Photo provided by 7-Eleven

7-Eleven has recently expanded the product range of its “Balance Spoon” healthy ready-to-eat meal brand. Launched last month, the “Balance Spoon Egg Tuna Mayo Gimbap” contains about 30% less sodium than the average sodium content for gimbap reported by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (420 mg per 100 g). The company also introduced “Balance Spoon Shrimp-Loaded Salad,” made with shrimp, egg salad and vegetables. Since its launch in May, Balance Spoon had sold more than 800,000 units by October 27. Over the same period, salad sales roughly doubled compared with the same period last year, and Balance Spoon products accounted for four of the five top-selling salads.

◇ A person looks at the Cheese Pork Cutlet Gimbap, the third release in GS25’s high-protein gimbap series. Photo provided by GS Retail

GS25 is targeting the healthy ready-to-eat meal market with gimbap and triangle gimbap featuring high-protein, low-sugar concepts. The “Tuna Egg Gimbap” and “Egg Pollock Roe Mayo Gimbap” have been formulated to contain around 15 g of protein, and the company has also introduced low-sugar products such as “Light Tuna Mayo Triangle Gimbap” and “Low-Sugar Jeonju Bibim Triangle Gimbap.” It has recently expanded its range with the “Cheese Pork Cutlet Gimbap,” which contains protein cheese and pork cutlet and has 17 g of protein. Products with a health-focused concept sold more than 2.5 million units cumulatively in their first three months on the market.

◇ Five “Seoul My Soul Healthy Ready-to-Eat Meals.” Photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government

CU has teamed up with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to introduce five “Seoul My Soul Healthy Ready-to-Eat Meals.” The range includes lunch boxes, gimbap, triangle gimbap and sandwiches. It uses chicken breast, chickpea rice, water-packed tuna, low-fat mayonnaise and low-sugar sauces to increase protein while reducing sugar and fat. The signature low-sugar, high-protein chicken breast lunch box contains 37 g of protein and 1 g of sugar, while the Garlic Chicken Gimbap and Oriental Chicken Sandwich contain 16 g and 20 g of protein, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is also running a pilot program for “Healthy Food Stores,” where healthier foods are displayed and labeled separately to make them easier to find in convenience stores. The number of participating stores has grown from 121 in March, when the program was in its early stages, to 303 nationwide as of August.

In the past, low prices and generous portions were the main competitive advantages of convenience-store ready-to-eat meals. More recently, nutritional factors—including protein content, reduced sodium and sugar, and portion control—have also become criteria for choosing products.

“With lunchflation driving up demand for convenience-store ready-to-eat meals and the Healthy Pleasure trend also spreading, competition among industry players over low-sugar, low-sodium and high-protein products is expected to intensify further,” an industry official said.

Sohyoung Kim, Reporter | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.