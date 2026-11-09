“A major disaster was narrowly avoided”... Two passenger planes came within about 100 meters of each other

Photo: Unsplash, Flightradar24

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A major aviation disaster was narrowly avoided in the United States.

A hair-raising situation unfolded when two passenger planes taking off one after the other came within about 100 meters of each other.

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, Air France Flight AF28 and American Airlines Flight AA1660 took off one after the other from adjacent runways at Los Angeles International Airport in the early hours of the 7th (local time). An estimated 500 passengers were aboard the two planes at the time.

But as the Air France plane was climbing, it deviated from its planned route and turned left.

As a result, it came close to the flight path of the American Airlines plane climbing behind it. The vertical separation between the two aircraft reportedly narrowed to about 400 feet (about 122 meters).

After detecting the dangerous situation, an air traffic controller immediately issued emergency instructions to both aircraft.

The controller instructed the Air France pilot, “Air France Flight AF28, turn immediately to a heading of 270 degrees.” The controller then notified the American Airlines pilot, “Traffic alert: another aircraft is within one mile at your 12 o’clock. Maintain an altitude of 2,000 feet.”

The American Airlines pilots acknowledged the controller’s instructions, stopped climbing and maintained their assigned altitude. Thanks to the controller’s swift response and the pilots of both aircraft quickly following instructions, there was no collision.

After the tense situation had passed, the controller repeatedly asked the Air France pilots why they had changed direction on their own instead of following the planned departure route.

The controller said, “I instructed you to follow the assigned departure procedure while climbing; I did not tell you to turn in a particular direction,” and asked, “Why did you change direction?” The pilots were unable to give a clear answer.

The controller notified Air France of the possibility of pilot error, saying, “There may have been a pilot deviation. I’ll give you a phone number you can call when you’re ready.”

“Pilot Deviation” is an aviation safety term referring to a situation in which a pilot does not follow an air traffic controller’s clearance or instructions. However, such a notification alone does not mean that disciplinary action against a pilot is certain. It is part of a process in which air traffic control authorities further investigate the situation and consider any necessary measures.

The controller apologized to the American Airlines pilots, explaining that the Air France plane had turned in front of them. The controller then told the American Airlines pilots, who had followed the instructions carefully, “You handled that well. Thank you.”

Both aircraft continued to their respective planned destinations without any notable injuries or further incidents.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to investigate whether a pilot violated air traffic control instructions and whether any problems occurred during the aircraft’s operation, among other things.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.