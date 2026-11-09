Football Star’s Girlfriend Reveals Herpes Has Returned on Her Face: “A Year Ago, It Was About Once a Month”

Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Model Ines Garcia, 21, girlfriend of Spanish international and FC Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, 19, has revealed that her herpes symptoms have returned. She said she had gone symptom-free for a while, but recently developed blisters around her nose again. Her revelation that the symptoms used to recur about once a month also drew attention.

According to foreign media outlets, including the New York Post, Garcia recently shared an update on her health by posting an Instagram Story photo of ointment applied around her nose.

In the post, she said, “It’s been a really long time since I last had a herpes outbreak. Do you remember a year ago?” She added, “Back then, I had symptoms at least once a month,” and continued, “I woke up yesterday morning and the symptoms had appeared on my nose again. I’ve been like this for the past 24 hours.”

The photo Garcia shared showed ointment applied around her nose and nostrils.

Her post also drew messages of support for her courage in being open about her health. Herpes is one of the conditions whose symptoms can be difficult to disclose or discuss with others because of the social stigma surrounding infection. The post attracted particular attention because a well-known influencer with a large following had shared her symptoms.

Herpes is a condition caused by infection with the herpes simplex virus (HSV). It is primarily divided into HSV-1 and HSV-2. HSV-1 is the main cause of oral herpes, which causes blisters on or around the lips and mouth. Lesions can also appear around the nose. After infection, the virus can remain dormant in nerve ganglia and reactivate due to various factors, including immune status, exposure to ultraviolet light, and stress, causing symptoms to recur.

Meanwhile, as news of Garcia’s health became known, her boyfriend Yamal continued to play in Spain’s top-flight professional league, La Liga. FC Barcelona, Yamal’s club, beat Atlético Madrid 2–1 on the 8th local time.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.