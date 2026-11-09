“World’s First Identification of a Biomarker to Predict Survival in COVID-19 Patients on ECMO”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A joint research team from Gachon University Gil Medical Center and the Korea National Institute of Health has, for the first time in the world, identified a transcriptomic biomarker that can precisely predict patients’ survival prognosis using only a blood test while they receive ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment to save the lives of the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Professor Jo Seong-beom, director of the Institute of Genomic Medicine and Science at Gachon University Gil Medical Center, Professor Son Guk-hee of its Department of Thoracic Surgery, and a research team from the Emerging Viruses Research Center at the Korea National Institute of Health said they had discovered a “transcriptomic biomarker” that accurately predicts the survival prognosis of critically ill COVID-19 patients receiving ECMO treatment through blood-based transcriptome analysis, and had identified the underlying immune mechanisms. Recognized for its significance, the findings were published in the latest issue of the international journal Genes & Diseases (IF=14.1).

Although numerous biomarkers for diagnosing COVID-19 and assessing its severity have been reported, no genomic marker had been available to specifically predict survival prognosis in the most critically ill patients receiving ECMO treatment.

The study used COVID-19 patient cohort data from 13 hospitals nationwide, collected beginning in 2021 under the leadership of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the Korean Society for Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery. By precisely analyzing gene expression data from patients aged 19 or older who received ECMO treatment for severe acute respiratory syndrome, the researchers succeeded in identifying molecular markers that predict survival prognosis, as well as the underlying immune mechanisms.

Through a meta-analysis, the researchers identified 310 key genes, including SHROOM1 and TKTL1, that showed clear differences in expression between the survival and nonsurvival groups. They also confirmed that T-cell-related immune pathways are a key mechanism significantly associated with whether patients live or die.

A prediction model using only clinical information had an AUC (Area Under the Curve), a performance metric, of 0.79, while an artificial intelligence (AI) prediction model using expression data from the identified genes showed much better performance (AUC = 0.93–1.00). The 310 identified biomarker genes also consistently demonstrated high validity and predictive power in publicly available transcriptome data from other COVID-19 patients.

The findings are highly significant academically and clinically, as they establish a foundation for precision medicine that can use blood-based transcriptome analysis to assess prognosis proactively in patients with severe infectious diseases who require the highly complex, precision treatment provided by ECMO.

The researchers emphasized, “We found that the T-cell immune response is a primary factor in determining the prognosis of ECMO treatment for patients with severe COVID-19.” They added, “The transcriptomic biomarker identified in this study will serve as a key indicator for determining personalized treatments for critically ill patients in future pandemics involving similar respiratory infectious diseases.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jo Seong-beom, director of the Institute of Genomic Medicine and Science at Gachon University Gil Medical Center (left), and Professor Son Guk-hee of the Department of Thoracic Surgery

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.