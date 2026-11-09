Two female skydivers die in midair collision... tragedy strikes after parachutes open

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Two women died after colliding in midair while skydiving in the United States. They struck each other about 45 meters above the ground, and their deployed parachutes became tangled, sending them plunging to the ground.

According to U.S. media outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, the accident occurred at around 11:45 a.m. local time on the 6th, when two women skydiving collided in the air near a skydiving facility in Riverside County, California.

The two women, one in her 50s and the other in her 20s, were experienced skydivers taking part in a skydiving event that day.

According to witnesses and the facility, the skydivers, including the two women, jumped from an altitude of about 3,800 meters. There were no apparent problems, and their parachutes deployed normally. However, as they approached the landing area, the two collided about 45 meters above the ground.

Their parachutes became tangled, and they eventually fell to the ground, suffering fatal injuries. Rescue workers who responded to the scene took them to a nearby hospital, but both died.

Authorities said northeasterly winds were blowing in the area at the time, with gusts reaching about 32 kilometers per hour in nearby areas. However, it has not yet been determined whether the wind contributed to the accident.

The facility said it had found no indication so far of a possible equipment malfunction and was actively cooperating with authorities investigating the accident.

Meanwhile, according to the United States Parachute Association (USPA), about 3.47 million skydives were made in the United States in 2025, and there were 16 fatal accidents. Based on those figures, the fatality rate was about 0.46 per 100,000 jumps.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.