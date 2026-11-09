Asan Woori Bank Woori Won Women's Professional Basketball Team Runs 'Goodwill Pop-Up Store' at Season Opener, Encouraging Fans to Take Part in Giving and Sharing

◇Photo zone featuring RESCENE, Woori Bank's promotional models. Photo courtesy of Woori Bank

Asan Woori Bank Woori Won Women's Professional Basketball Team is stepping up fan engagement and community outreach as it opens the 2026-2027 season.

At its home opener on the 7th at Asan Yi Sun-sin Gymnasium, Woori Bank operated a 'Goodwill Pop-Up Store' with the Woori Financial Future Foundation to support employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The team also unveiled new branding reflecting its history and identity, including a center-court logo incorporating its founding year, '1958,' and a photo zone featuring RESCENE, its promotional models.

As part of its community outreach, the team is expanding its youth basketball club, 'Woori Dream Rebound,' from Asan to Cheonan and Pyeongtaek. It is also running the 'Beyond-300' challenge, which will provide basketball equipment to the basketball teams at three schools in Asan if the team makes 300 three-pointers during the season.

A Woori Bank official said, "This season will be one in which we connect more closely with fans and the local community, building on the team's heritage," adding, "We will do our utmost to become a team that grows together with social value."

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.