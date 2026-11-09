A 20-pyeong apartment for just 2,000 won?... Winning against odds of 1,677 to 1

Photo credit: Jimu News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The story of a man in China who bought an approximately 20-pyeong apartment for just 2,000 won is drawing attention.

According to Jimu News and other Chinese media outlets, an apartment in Hegang, Heilongjiang Province, was sold for 11 yuan (about 2,000 won) on Alibaba’s asset auction platform on the 5th.

The apartment has a gross floor area of 68.36 square meters (about 20 pyeong). The auction started at 1 yuan, with the price increasing by 0.01 yuan with each bid. A capped-price format was used, under which the first bidder to reach 11 yuan won the auction.

A total of 1,677 people applied to participate in the auction, and 1,001 bids were placed. The winning bid was confirmed at 3:02 p.m. on November 5, about two minutes after the auction began. The auction was watched by as many as 59,513 people.

The company that conducted the auction explained that it was a special Singles’ Day (November 11) event on Alibaba’s asset auction platform, featuring two homes in the Hegang area, and that the home sold in this auction was the first one offered.

The home’s market price is reportedly about 40,000 yuan (about 8 million won). The event is a marketing promotion in which the company subsidizes the difference.

The home has an official real estate ownership certificate and was confirmed to have no legal issues. As with a standard real estate transaction, registration of the transfer of ownership is also possible.

However, the winning bidder said he has no plans to move into the apartment. He said he intends to use it as a vacation home for now.

The company that organized the auction plans to hold a second auction for a home in the Hegang area on the 10th, using the same platform and account.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.