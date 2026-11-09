Late Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s 300 Billion Won Gift... ‘A Ray of Hope’ for 27,000 Pediatric Patients

Key achievements of the Lee Kun-hee Child Cancer and Rare Disease Project over five years: By September 2026, 22,646 patients had been diagnosed, 14,757 treated, and 57,030 records entered into the cohort database.

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Lee Kun-hee Child Cancer and Rare Disease Project, launched with a 300 billion won donation from the family of the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, has borne fruit five years after its launch, diagnosing more than 22,000 patients and treating around 14,000. On the 9th, the Pediatric Cancer and Rare Disease Support Project Team at Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH), led by Chae Jong-hee (hereafter, the project team), announced the project’s achievements and held an international symposium attended by experts from Korea and abroad to explore the future of precision medicine for children and directions for global collaborative research.

◇ Korea’s First Standard Treatment Protocol for Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Established

The project team announced that, through the Lee Kun-hee Child Cancer and Rare Disease Project, it had diagnosed 22,646 patients and treated 14,757 by September this year. That day, the team held an international symposium attended by experts from Korea and abroad and shared research achievements from the past five years.

The project began in April 2021, and the project team was launched in May of that year, with Seoul National University Children’s Hospital as the lead institution. It is scheduled to run for 10 years, through 2030. Over the past five years, the team has developed technologies for diagnosing and treating pediatric cancers and rare diseases and expanded infrastructure for patient diagnosis and research.

In the field of pediatric cancer, the team established Korea’s first standard treatment protocol for pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It classified patients into five risk groups and developed treatment strategies, while building a foundation for precision medicine using genomic analysis and next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based monitoring of minimal residual disease.

In the field of rare diseases, the team identified and diagnosed more than 20 previously unknown rare diseases. It established a nationwide rare disease diagnostic network under which regional hospitals can send specimens and genetic information to a central analysis center, enabling diagnostic results to be provided within four to six weeks. The team also supports regional hub institutions in using advanced genomic testing and provides genetic counseling and prenatal diagnosis to families of pediatric patients with rare genetic diseases.

◇ Research Projects Expand to 190 ... 185 Institutions and 1,411 Medical Professionals Nationwide Participate

The precision medicine platform for pediatric solid tumors, STREAM, includes at least 60% of pediatric solid tumor patients in Korea. It is being used to newly diagnose patients who previously went undiagnosed and to reclassify existing diagnoses to identify more effective treatment approaches. SNUH has also established a system for directly manufacturing CAR T cells in its on-site GMP facility. With support from the project, it manufactured and supplied CAR T cells for 21 pediatric patients by September this year.

Nationwide research collaboration has also expanded. The project team has broadened the research base by working with medical institutions across the country, focusing on its cancer, rare disease, and collaborative research divisions. The number of research projects supported by the team rose from seven in 2021 to 190 this year. As of September this year, 185 institutions and 1,411 medical professionals nationwide were participating, and a total of 57,030 records had been entered into the cohort of patients with pediatric cancers and rare diseases.

This collaboration is an important foundation for providing better medical opportunities to patients with pediatric cancers and rare diseases that are difficult to diagnose and treat. Rare diseases take an average of 9.2 years to diagnose, and about 50% of patients are still believed to remain undiagnosed. There are only 69 pediatric hematology-oncology specialists nationwide, and at least 70% of pediatric cancer patients living outside Seoul receive treatment outside their home region. The project team is connecting the capabilities of medical institutions and researchers nationwide to broaden the diagnostic base and create an environment where children can receive appropriate diagnosis and treatment regardless of where they live.

◇ Meaningful Donations Contribute to Treatment in a ‘Virtuous Cycle’ ... The Philosophy of ‘Respect for Humanity’ Bears Fruit

The symposium was held under the theme “Opening the Future of Precision Medicine for Children: Advanced Research in Pediatric Cancer and Rare Diseases.” Eight experts from Korea and abroad, including experts from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and universities in the United States and the United Kingdom, shared the latest research findings and clinical experience in two sessions. Topics included genome-based precision medicine for pediatric cancer and the development of CAR T-cell therapy, international collaboration and precision gene editing for diagnosing rare diseases, and research on patient-derived organoids and digital pathology. About 200 people attended the event.

Project team leader Chae Jong-hee said, “Because the number of patients with each pediatric cancer or rare disease is small and the conditions vary widely, there are many challenges that are difficult to address through the efforts of individual research institutions alone.” Chae added, “I hope this symposium will provide an opportunity to share research achievements and clinical experience among experts from Korea and abroad, strengthen the foundations for international collaborative research, and explore directions for progress over the next five years.”

Hospital president Nam-Jong Paik emphasized, “The true value of medical research lies in improving patients’ lives. This project demonstrates the potential for a virtuous cycle in which meaningful private donations support medical research, and its results in turn contribute to the diagnosis and treatment of patients.”

Jang Seok-hoon, president overseeing Samsung’s social contribution operations, said, “The philosophy of ‘respect for humanity’ that the late Chairman Lee Kun-hee emphasized throughout his life extended to care and love for all life and for children. I am honored that we can share the research achievements to date with researchers from Korea and abroad at today’s symposium. I hope this symposium will lead to more hope and treatment opportunities for patients with pediatric cancers and rare diseases, not only in Korea but around the world.”

The project team plans to expand its international collaboration network, advance treatment technologies such as CAR T-cell therapy, and strengthen the foundation for sustainable research. It will also develop programs for early diagnosis and disease prevention, including ultra-rapid genetic diagnosis for infants in intensive care, genomic screening for newborns, prenatal diagnosis, and preimplantation genetic testing. In addition, the team plans to apply research findings in clinical practice and medical policy to expand diagnostic and treatment opportunities for patients with pediatric cancers and rare diseases.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

SNUH President Nam-Jong Paik (left) and Jang Seok-hoon, president overseeing Samsung’s social contribution operations, deliver congratulatory remarks

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.