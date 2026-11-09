“Raises concerns over emergency room search-and-seizure tactics”... Pediatric emergency medicine society urges restraint in framing issue as a clash with police

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Society of Pediatric Emergency Medicine (hereafter, the society) has called on the media to report carefully and fairly on the recent infant death, citing concerns that searches and seizures in emergency rooms could disrupt care and harm other emergency patients. The society said coverage should focus on developing institutional measures to protect emergency medical settings, rather than turning the matter into a dispute over responsibility in an individual case or a clash between police and the medical community.

In a statement released on the 9th, the society expressed its deep condolences over the infant’s death. It said, however, that its central concern was not the merits of any particular case, but searches and seizures in emergency rooms, the resulting disruption to care, and investigative practices that could shift the harm onto other emergency patients.

The society first cautioned against coverage that expands the case into a controversy over discrimination based on nationality or race. It said medical professionals in South Korea treat patients to save lives regardless of their nationality, race, religion or social status, in accordance with the World Medical Association’s (WMA) Declaration of Helsinki and the medical ethics code.

It noted that highlighting differences in nationality or language and turning the matter into a discrimination controversy unrelated to its substance would not help establish the truth and could instead obscure the issue.

The society also asked the media to refrain from gossip-driven coverage and emotional sparring over a matter under investigation. It said medical professionals are cooperating fully and transparently with investigations by the authorities, and that the case’s legal judgment is for the judiciary to make in due course.

The society stressed that focusing only on the patient’s side of the story could hurt medical professionals who work to sustain essential medical services and drive them from the field. Conversely, emphasizing only the medical professionals’ explanations could leave the patient’s side feeling wronged in another way. The point, it said, was that the media should follow the investigation and judicial proceedings rather than report on either side’s claims or emotional conflict as if broadcasting a running dispute.

The society also rejected framing the issue as a clash between police and the medical community. Pediatric emergency rooms are places where close cooperation with police is necessary in crises such as suspected child abuse, traffic accidents involving children and various kinds of trauma. The two sides, it said, are partners in protecting children’s safety and lives, not adversaries.

The society said it was not seeking confrontation or conflict with police, but was asking the police to establish clear, practical “investigation guidelines for emergency medical settings” to ensure that investigative procedures such as searches and seizures in emergency rooms do not disrupt care or harm other patients.

The society also called for greater public attention to the realities facing pediatric emergency care. It stressed that medical professionals’ resignations or moves to forgo contract renewals should not be interpreted as organized opposition or a threat. Rather, they reflect the personal limits and despair felt by medical professionals in a situation where even minimum safeguards for caring for patients are not in place, and are a signal of the structural collapse of the essential medical care system.

The society also asked the media to support institutional discussions aimed at creating an environment where medical professionals can focus on patient care, rather than stoking fear of or directing blame at them.

The society warned that some sensational coverage and adversarial framing could deepen social conflict and hinder a resolution. It urged responsible reporting focused on protecting pediatric emergency care and restoring the emergency medical system so that children at the crossroads between life and death can be protected, rather than on disputes surrounding an individual case.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.