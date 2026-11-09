“Taller after knee surgery?”... The surprising effect of correcting bowlegs

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Some patients who undergo knee replacement surgery find themselves thinking, “I seem taller than before the surgery,” or “My gait has changed now that my bowed legs have straightened.” Their bones have not actually grown longer; rather, this positive change occurs when the alignment of the lower limb—from the hip to the knee and ankle—and the balance of the ligaments, which had been thrown off by osteoarthritis, are properly corrected. Patients who have had O-shaped bowed legs for a long time or have been unable to fully straighten their knees may notice a greater difference before and after surgery.

This change is related to the process of correcting the alignment of a bowed knee. Knee replacement surgery involves not only replacing damaged joint surfaces but also correcting the leg alignment that has been thrown off by arthritis.

When a bowed or bent knee is straightened, the distance from the hip to the ankle may change. Studies have reported that after knee replacement surgery, lower-limb length increases by an average of several millimeters to about 1 cm, and measured height also increases slightly. This is not because the bones themselves grow longer, but because the alignment of the bowed legs is corrected.

Osteoarthritis does more than simply wear down the cartilage in the knee. As the arthritis progresses, uneven wear on the cartilage on the inner or outer side of the knee can narrow the joint space on one side, gradually causing the legs to bow into an O or X shape. If this deformity persists for a long time, the ligaments and joint capsule around the knee can also change: one side may become stiff while the other becomes relatively loose, altering the balance of the joint.

Knee deformity can also affect the pelvis and lower back. As the body maintains its balance with bowed legs, the tilt of the pelvis and the posture of the spine may change. When this is compounded by a gait adapted to avoid pain, the muscles around the pelvis and lower back may come under greater strain.

Correcting these deformities through knee replacement surgery can reduce knee pain and help restore walking posture by allowing the patient to bear weight more evenly. In particular, if knee deformity has altered the posture of the pelvis and spine, reducing the strain on the pelvis and lower back may also ease existing pain.

To regain stable walking, it is important not only to correct the alignment of the bowed leg appropriately but also to take into account the balance of the ligaments on both sides of the knee. Even when the leg axis is properly aligned, inappropriate ligament tension can reduce knee stability or cause discomfort during movement.

Kwon O-ryong, director of Yonsei Star Hospital and an orthopedic surgeon, explained, “In knee replacement surgery, it is important to appropriately correct the alignment of the lower limb from the hip through the knee to the ankle. In particular, when a knee has been severely deformed, the surrounding tissues have also changed, so the balance and stability of the ligaments must be carefully checked as the knee is bent and straightened during surgery.”

If someone has lived with bowed legs for a long time, not only the way they use their thigh and calf muscles but also their pelvic and trunk movements and weight-bearing habits may have adapted to the altered leg alignment. Therefore, even after knee replacement surgery corrects the bowed knee, existing walking habits do not change immediately; time is needed to adapt to the new leg alignment.

Regaining muscle strength and gait rehabilitation are important at this stage. Alongside exercises to bend and straighten the knee, patients should strengthen their thigh muscles and practice bearing weight steadily on the corrected leg. It is also advisable to adjust activity levels in daily life according to the state of recovery.

However, if limping or pelvic or lower-back pain continues even after an adequate recovery period, it is necessary to assess the actual difference in leg length, lower-limb alignment, muscle strength, and joint condition together.

Hospital Director Kwon O-ryong emphasized, “The ultimate goal of knee replacement surgery is not simply to straighten a bowed leg, but to reduce knee pain so that patients can walk comfortably again and return to their daily lives. To achieve this, it is important not only to tailor surgery to each patient’s joint deformity and ligament condition, but also to provide systematic rehabilitation to help them adapt to their changed leg alignment.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Hospital Director Kwon O-ryong during a consultation

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.