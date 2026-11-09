Dining-out habits shift amid high inflation... Industry seeks to boost value for money with a focus on quality

As high inflation and the economic slowdown persist, the way the dining-out industry competes is changing. Rather than simply lowering prices, businesses are seeking to strengthen their price competitiveness by differentiating their ingredients and production methods or improving the efficiency of store operations. The same trend is evident across the retail sector. DAISO, a discount retailer specializing in household goods, is expanding its product range to include clothing and electronics while emphasizing low prices. Emart has also launched WOW SHOP, an ultra-low-price store specializing in household goods. Young consumers continue to flock to traditional commercial districts such as Dongdaemun and Namdaemun Market, as value-for-money shopping spreads into everyday life.

Restaurants are seeking to attract customers by emphasizing discounts and extra benefits. Some stores have put price competitiveness front and center, offering unlimited alcoholic drinks or selling soju and beer for 1,500 won.

Damga Hwarogui has used a promotion offering 17% off the first order and 50% off additional orders since the brand’s launch. To differentiate its quality, it has applied a fermentation and aging technique using rice koji to meat, bringing out natural sweetness and deep umami. The strategy is to lower the barrier to entry with discounts while also strengthening the competitiveness of the product itself.

Gusia Food Market is seeking to strengthen its competitiveness by introducing dining spaces centered around university areas that combine affordable prices with a wide variety of menu options. Its food courts, which serve pork cutlets, rice noodles, rice bowls and Korean snack foods in one space, are attracting not only students but also other customers.

Some businesses are using their own production systems to strengthen their price competitiveness. MangHyang Spicy Noodles highlights vegetable broth and white kimchi as key strengths. It serves vegetable broth made with fresh vegetables and clean water, as well as white kimchi known for its crisp texture and abundance of lactic acid bacteria. By producing and supplying its products directly through the HACCP-certified Manghyang Food Factory, the company is pursuing both quality control and price competitiveness.

The value-for-money competition is extending beyond consumer-focused marketing to the way franchise headquarters operate. As labor and raw-material costs rise, improving franchisees’ cost structures and increasing operational efficiency at headquarters have become more important.

Lead Planet, a brand offering an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution designed for franchises, provides features that allow users to track each franchise location’s break-even point and operating costs. It streamlines franchise management by linking relevant information, from franchise agreements and history management to quality assessments and the results of supervisor visits. A Lead Planet representative said, “We help make it easy to analyze the break-even point and track operating costs for each franchise location—tasks previously handled by multiple employees,” adding, “By automatically linking everything from franchise agreements and history management to quality assessments and supervisor visit results, we are helping franchisees operate more efficiently.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.