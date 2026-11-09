Koo Kwang-mo stresses focus and prioritization in pursuit of a “technology supergap”... LG strengthens its proprietary AI competitiveness

LG Group is moving quickly to build technological competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI). Its strategy is to develop AI models capable of competing with global leaders by advancing its proprietary training technology rather than relying on external technologies. In just eight weeks, LG AI Research raised the overall performance of its proprietary AI model by at least 70%, demonstrating the potential to strengthen its technological competitiveness. This is seen as a result of Chairman Koo Kwang-mo’s emphasis on securing technological leadership, including through a focus on future growth engines and on prioritization.

According to LG on the 9th, LG AI Research unveiled “K-EXAONE 2.5,” a technology-validation model for its proprietary AI foundation model, and made its API available free of charge at “NVIDIA AI Day Seoul 2026,” held that day at COEX in Seoul. The model incorporates additional training into the second model unveiled in August, and is notable for the rapid improvement in performance achieved through a new training methodology. Opening the API for free is intended to have the model’s technological capabilities validated externally. Developers, startups, companies and research institutions can use the model for service development and research at no additional cost. The plan is to extend performance demonstrated in the lab to real-world service environments and improve the model through user feedback.

One area drawing attention is agentic AI, in which AI makes plans on its own and uses external tools to carry out tasks. In LG AI Research’s internal evaluation, K-EXAONE 2.5 scored 74.6 on Automation Bench, which measures the ability to automate tasks, a result comparable to DeepSeek V4.1 Flash (74.9). On Claw Eval, which measures problem-solving ability in work environments, it scored 77.3, surpassing DeepSeek (75.8). It also demonstrated performance capable of competing with global open-weight models on metrics assessing web navigation and software development.

The significance of these results lies not only in improving the model’s performance but also in LG’s having secured proprietary AI training technology. LG AI Research raised performance in eight weeks by advancing data quality and design, post-training, reinforcement learning and other areas. As global AI competition expands beyond model development toward greater training efficiency and inference performance, the company’s achievement in securing its own technology is drawing attention.

LG plans to use the technology-validation results as a springboard for developing its next model. Its goal is to apply the technologies validated during K-EXAONE 2.5’s training to the third model and complete an EXAONE model with frontier-level performance by January next year. LG is also considering adopting NVIDIA’s AI inference technology, Dynamo.

“We are currently pooling our efforts into developing the third model,” said Lim Woo-hyung, co-head of LG AI Research. “We will focus on completing an EXAONE model with frontier-level performance by January next year.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.