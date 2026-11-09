“Put on a doctor’s coat and ride in an ambulance!”... Busan Himchan Hospital hosts child-friendly hospital tour

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Busan Himchan Hospital held a variety of hands-on activities to help local children overcome their fear of hospitals and develop healthy habits. The hospital said it had invited 105 children from public and national daycare centers in Dongnae-gu on the 6th and held a child-friendly hospital tour that included proper handwashing lessons, a chance to play doctor and a ride in an ambulance.

The program was designed to ease children’s vague fears about hospitals and help them naturally understand the role of medical institutions and the importance of preventing disease.

That day, the children listened to an explanation of what hospitals do and the role of medical staff under the theme “What happens at a hospital?” and took part in a variety of hands-on activities. First, they learned the importance of personal hygiene through instruction on proper handwashing to prevent infection. They were also introduced to Busan Himchan Hospital’s Ssukssuk exercise therapy program and had a chance to try it themselves.

They also took part in activities they would not normally get to experience, including dressing in doctors’ coats to learn about the role of medical staff and riding in an ambulance, deepening their understanding of hospitals and medical care.

Head of Nursing Choi Seon-yeong said, “We organized this tour so children would see hospitals not only as places to go when they are sick, but also as places that protect and care for their health,” adding, “I hope this will be a meaningful experience that helps children become familiar with medical staff and the hospital environment and learn the importance of proper health care and disease prevention.”

Busan Himchan Hospital signed an agreement with 35 public and national daycare centers in Dongnae-gu in 2024 and has continued collaborative activities to promote children’s health. The hospital plans to continue preventive health education and other collaborative activities for daycare children and their families, including its hospital tour program, now in its third year.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.