Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung deepen cooperation on future mobility, target advanced industries as ‘one team’

Chang Jae-hoon, vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group (left), and Jun Young-hyun, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, shake hands at the ‘HMG Appreciation Day’ event held at Samsung Electronics’ Seocheon County

Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung are expanding cooperation in advanced industries, including future mobility and physical artificial intelligence (AI). The plan is to combine the companies’ accumulated expertise in automobiles, semiconductors, batteries and automotive electronics to enhance their competitiveness in future industries.

Hyundai Motor Group said key executives attended the ‘HMG Appreciation Day’ held at Samsung Electronics’ Seocheon County training center on the 9th. This was the first time Samsung had organized such a large-scale invitation event for major domestic business groups. A total of 177 people, including executives and other senior leaders from major affiliates of both groups and their spouses, attended the event, held under the theme ‘One Harmony.’

Hyundai Motor Group was represented by Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon; President Seo Gang-hyun, in charge of planning and coordination; President Manfred Harrer, head of the R&D division at Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation; President Minwoo Park, head of the Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) division; President Jung Jun-cheol, head of manufacturing; Hyundai Glovis President Lee Kyoo-bok; Hyundai Steel Company President Lee Bo-Ryong; and others.

Samsung attendees included Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun of Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions (DS) Division; President Roh Tae-moon, head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division; President Han Jinman, head of the Foundry Business; President Park Yong-in, head of the System LSI Business; and President Choi Won-jun, chief operating officer (COO) of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business and head of its Development Office. Christian Sobottka, president of Samsung Harman; Samsung Display Co., Ltd. President Chung Yi; Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. President Choi Joo-sun; and Samsung Electro-Mechanics President Jang Deok-hyun also attended.

Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun said, “Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung Group are steadfast partners that have written the history of Korean industry together. I hope Hyundai Motor Group’s innovative vision as a leader in future mobility and Samsung Group’s technological prowess, spanning everything from components to finished products, will come together to create new value and unlock boundless possibilities.”

Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon said, “Samsung and Hyundai Motor Group are expanding the scope of potential cooperation into future industries such as robotics and energy, beyond collaboration on automotive components such as automotive electronics, audio and batteries. The strengths each group has built over three generations since its founding can create even greater synergy when brought together. I hope we will respect each other’s strengths, join forces and take on the challenges ahead together.”

Chang Jae-hoon, vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group (left), and Jun Young-hyun, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, listen to an explanation of technologies related to future mobility at the ‘HMG Appreciation Day’

A video highlighting the companies’ history of cooperation and vision for the future was screened at the event. It featured the localization of key industries such as automobiles and semiconductors, as well as interactions between executives from the two companies. The Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra also performed with cellist Jaemin Han.

Samsung also set up an exhibition space showcasing key technologies related to future mobility. Samsung Electronics’ DS Division presented automotive semiconductors, while Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. showcased all-solid-state batteries and battery cell and pack modules. Samsung Electro-Mechanics exhibited camera modules used in autonomous driving and automotive multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs). Samsung Display Co., Ltd. and Samsung Harman introduced automotive electronics solutions for the transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs), including next-generation displays, integrated control units (CCUs) and telematics control units (TCUs).

The cooperation between the two groups dates back to their founding generations. In 1985, Samsung founder and chairman Lee Byung-chul attended Hyundai Motor Group founder and chairman Chung Ju-yung’s 70th birthday celebration. In 2001, Samsung’s late chairman Lee Kun-hee invited Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo to Seungjiwon, Samsung Group’s VIP guest house, for a one-on-one meeting.

Under Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the scope of cooperation has expanded, with a focus on future mobility. The two chairmen met at Samsung SDI’s Cheonan site in May 2020 and at Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation’s Namyang R&D Center in July of the same year to discuss business cooperation, including next-generation electric vehicle batteries. Hyundai Motor Company and Samsung SDI signed their first electric vehicle battery supply agreement in 2023.

Hyundai Motor Group is strengthening its business capabilities in electric vehicles, autonomous driving, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and robotics, while Samsung has key component technologies in semiconductors, batteries and displays. Building on these capabilities, the two companies are expected to explore opportunities for cooperation not only in future mobility but also in physical AI, which combines AI and robotics technologies.

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.