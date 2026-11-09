“See at a glance which hotels have had bedbugs”... Why the “bedbug map” that drew 200,000 users is controversial

Photo credits: Unsplash, Weibo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A so-called “bedbug map,” where users in China can mark hotels where bedbugs have been found, is gaining popularity.

Just over a month after its launch, the service had more than 200,000 users, and about 600 hotels nationwide had been marked on the map. It is intended to provide consumers with information about the hygiene of lodging establishments, but concerns have also been raised that unverified reports could damage hotels’ reputations and business interests.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, China’s “bedbug map,” which launched on September 21, allows users to add hotels where they claim to have found bedbugs to the map so that others can view the information.

Users can select a hotel’s location and mark that bedbugs were found there without going through any complicated process. The information is made public, allowing travelers to check whether there have been pest-related reports about a hotel before booking a stay.

Surprisingly, the person who developed the service is a computer novice.

Known as Wang, he reportedly began learning to code with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) in July this year and had no prior programming experience.

Wang was inspired to develop the bedbug map after being bitten by insects while moving house this summer. He noticed that information about bedbugs in hotels was scattered across the internet and social media, making consumers spend considerable time and effort searching for it.

Wang explained that the service aims to bring information about pest infestations at hotels together in one place so consumers can easily check it.

However, in the early days of the service, a hotel could be marked based solely on a claim that bedbugs had been found there, sparking questions about the map’s accuracy. Because reports could be submitted without objective evidence such as photos, some hotels protested that they were being harmed by false information. Amid repeated complaints from hotels, the service was suspended twice within a single week in October.

Wang later changed the way the service operates, reviewing evidence submitted by users himself before making reports public. He strengthened the verification process, including by asking two other people to check whether insects shown in photos were actually bedbugs. The service also provides illustrations to help users distinguish bedbugs from other common insects by their appearance, as well as identify the marks left by insect bites.

A process for hotels to dispute reports has also been introduced. So far, four hotels have filed objections, submitting business registration certificates, photos of pest-control work, records of disinfection and pest-control services from outside professional organizations, and other documentation.

Wang explained that not all hotels have poor hygiene standards, and that staying at an establishment with regular pest control and thorough pest management may pose no problem. He also said that he was simply the person who started sharing the information and hoped more users would take part in collecting and verifying it.

However, the possibility remains that pest-related information about lodging establishments published online could lead to legal disputes.

Experts agree that service operators should strengthen their review procedures to ensure the accuracy of information.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.