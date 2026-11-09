Korean Medical Association condemns search and seizure for eighth day outside National Police Agency: “Has the highest-ranking official apologized?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Medical Association has been condemning the police response to the search and seizure of the Pediatric Emergency Center at Ajou University Hospital day after day, demanding an official apology and disciplinary action against those responsible. It also called for effective investigative guidelines, developed with the participation of the medical community, to ensure that medical professionals’ human rights and patients’ right to medical care are not violated during investigations of medical institutions.

On the 9th, Jwa Hoon-jung, vice president of the Korean Medical Association, joined a one-person protest on its eighth day outside the main gate of the National Police Agency, condemning the forcible search and seizure of the Pediatric Emergency Center at Ajou University Hospital. Jwa, who was taking part in the protest for the second time since October 31, said he would continue his protest until the police issued a responsible apology and put practical measures in place to prevent a recurrence.

In response to some who said they should wait for measures from the government and National Assembly, or voiced concerns about adverse effects from continued protests, Jwa stressed, “There is accountability for every wrong in the world, and proper procedures are needed to set things right.”

He went on to ask, “Has the highest-ranking police official formally apologized yet? And what disciplinary proceedings have the officials in charge at the search-and-seizure site been referred to?” He said they could not simply wait for follow-up measures without an official apology and accountability for the incident.

He also took issue with the fact that the medical community had not been included in discussions last week between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the police on developing guidelines for searches and seizures of medical institutions.

Jwa criticized the process, asking, “Did representatives of the medical community—the parties directly concerned—actually take part?” He added, “Not a single tangible result has emerged so far.” He then called for effective measures that reflect the views of those working in the medical field.

He said, “Until tangible results emerge, we doctors will do everything in our power to protest the police’s improper investigative practices and excessive searches and seizures, and work to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

Meanwhile, the Korean Medical Association will hold a National Assembly forum at 10 a.m. on the 10th in the second small conference room of the National Assembly Members’ Office Building, on the topic “Discussing Reasonable Ways to Investigate Medical Institutions to Protect Patients’ Lives.” Then, at 3 p.m. on the 12th, it plans to hold a protest rally on the steps in front of the National Assembly’s main building to protect emergency room patients and guarantee their right to medical care.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Jwa Hoon-jung, vice president of the Korean Medical Association, taking part in a one-person protest.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.